La Liga confirm deal to play a competitive fixture in the US

The United States is set to host a regular-season La Liga match as part of a new 15-year deal to promote the league in North America.

The league announced on Thursday that it had agreed a joint venture with Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, the company behind the annual pre-season International Champions Cup.

La Liga said in a statement: “As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe.”

No mention was made of a possible date or location for the match, or of which teams it might involve.

However, reports in the US said it could happen as early as this season, with Miami mentioned as a possible venue.

Stephen Ross, who owns Relevent, also owns the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

“This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer’s popularity in North America,” said Ross in a statement.

“This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: “We’re devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world. This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the US and Canada. Relevent has filled stadiums across the US with the International Champions Cup, we’re thrilled to partner with them on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America.”