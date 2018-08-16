La Liga confirm deal to play a competitive fixture in the US

Match part of a 15-year deal between Spanish league and media company ‘Relevent’
Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and Atletico’s Deigo Costa during the Uefa Super Cup. One Spanish league game a season is now set to be played in the US. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and Atletico’s Deigo Costa during the Uefa Super Cup. One Spanish league game a season is now set to be played in the US. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty

 

The United States is set to host a regular-season La Liga match as part of a new 15-year deal to promote the league in North America.

The league announced on Thursday that it had agreed a joint venture with Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, the company behind the annual pre-season International Champions Cup.

La Liga said in a statement: “As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe.”

No mention was made of a possible date or location for the match, or of which teams it might involve.

However, reports in the US said it could happen as early as this season, with Miami mentioned as a possible venue.

Stephen Ross, who owns Relevent, also owns the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

“This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer’s popularity in North America,” said Ross in a statement.

“This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: “We’re devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world. This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the US and Canada. Relevent has filled stadiums across the US with the International Champions Cup, we’re thrilled to partner with them on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.