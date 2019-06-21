Seán Cox charity match in Dublin raised €748,000

A charity match for Liverpool fan Seán Cox held at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium raised €748,00, the club has announced.

The match saw an LFC Legends side take on a Republic of Ireland XI to raise money for the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Cox, from Meath, was seriously injured outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League fixture against AS Roma in 2018.

Nearly three quarters of a million has since been raised to aid his rehabilitation, with nearly 27,000 supporters attending the charity match in Dublin.

On the announcement, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said: “What happened to Seán was such a terrible tragedy - no football fan should go to a game and suffer what he and his family have endured. We have all been touched by what happened and whilst football is still a tribal game, we must come together to try and help in any way we can regardless of club colours.

“The support we have seen from football fans all over the world has shown that this game is special when everyone is united. It was incredible to see so many supporters come together and help support Seán.

“I would like to thank our fans for their unwavering loyalty in supporting this game, and also the FAI and its partners for their generous support in helping us deliver such a magnificent event.”

Seán’s wife, Martina Cox, was presented with a cheque on Friday. She said: “Today is my first ever visit to Anfield and, while it is tinged with some sadness given Seán cannot be with me, we are humbled by the warmth and generosity that has been shown by Liverpool Football Club, its supporters and the people of this city in taking Seán into their hearts.

“While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack. Seán begins the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel from Dublin to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire. As a family we hope and pray that we get more of the old Seán back in the years ahead.”