FA chairman Greg Clarke resigns after using the term ‘coloured’

Greg Clarke as resigned as chairman of the English Football Association in the wake of his remarks to British MPs today.

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word “coloured” before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee.

The FA said: “We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman.

“Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”

