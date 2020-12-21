Arteta turns to maths to prove how unfortunate Arsenal have been

On Tuesday his team face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final

Mikel Arteta after his Arsenal team’s defeat to Everton. Photograph:EPA

Mikel Arteta after his Arsenal team’s defeat to Everton. Photograph:EPA

 

Under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has bamboozled supporters by turning to maths and statistics in an attempt to explain their poor Premier League form.

The Gunners lost 2-1 at Everton on Saturday and sit 15th in the table having not won a league game since November 1st.

Arteta’s side have taken just two points from their last seven fixtures and only the current bottom three have a worse goal return than the 12 managed by Arsenal in their 14 league outings so far this season. While those numbers make for poor reading, Arteta turned to his own sums to prove how unfortunate his team have been.

But fans were left scratching their heads as, during an answer in his press conference previewing Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City, the Spaniard failed to show his working out.

“Last year we won the game against Everton with a 25 per cent chance of winning, you win 3-2,” he said.

“Last weekend, it was a 67 per cent chance of winning, any Premier League game in history, and a nine per cent chance of losing, and you lose.

“Three per cent against Burnley and you lose, seven per cent against Spurs and you lose.

“There is something else apart from that. It is not just the performance on the pitch, it is something else that needs to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.

“Saying that, it doesn’t care because you lose and the only thing that cares is that you lose a football match and this is what we hear.”

One thing is for certain, the pressure will continue to mount on Arteta unless he can work out an equation to address results on the pitch heading into the festive fixtures.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.