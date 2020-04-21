Amnesty International say Premier League ‘risks being a patsy’ on Newcastle takeover

Amnesty International has written to the Premier League saying it “risks becoming a patsy” unless it takes a serious look at Saudi Arabia’s human rights record before sanctioning Newcastle United’s £300 million (€340 million) takeover by an alliance in which the country’s sovereign wealth fund would hold an 80 per cent controlling stake.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has joined forces with the Yorkshire-born financier Amanda Staveley and the UK-based billionaire Reuben brothers to buy the club from Mike Ashley and a non-refundable £17 million deposit has already been paid.

Sources close to Newcastle’s prospective new owners remain relaxed about Amnesty’s latest intervention and have been given no reason to believe their consortium will fail the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Lee Charnley, Newcastle’s current managing director, is understood to be leading negotiations about the transfer of power with the Premier League and, almost a fortnight into the governing body’s mandatory checks, it is understood no “red flags” have been raised. Indeed, those close to the deal believe the takeover is now unstoppable.

Nonetheless, Amnesty UK’s director, Kate Allen, has written to Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, to warn him his organisation’s credibility will be threatened should he rubber-stamp a buyout which can be interpreted as a shameless exercise in soft geo-political power.

“So long as these questions [concerning Saudi Arabia’s human rights record] remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community,” wrote Allen.

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has been widely condemned with Amnesty highlighting the imprisonment and torture of government critics and the execution of others following unfair trials.

Allen fears that the coronavirus emergency will dictate that Newcastle’s takeover receives significantly reduced scrutiny. In a statement separate to the letter sent to Masters, she said: “The coronavirus crisis has already thrown a spotlight on football and its need to treat players and staff fairly, and now there’s a danger that the pandemic could obscure the need for a cool, measured and genuinely ethical decision over this deal.

“All businesses need to safeguard against any possible links to human rights violations, and English football is no different. This is more than just a financial transaction – it’s an image-building exercise that draws on the prestige of the Premier League and the passion of Newcastle United’s fanbase.

“Whether or not this deal goes ahead, we’re calling on Newcastle United staff and fans to familiarise themselves with the dire human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and be prepared to speak out about it.

“At the very least, the Premier League should make a clear statement over how its owners’ and directors’ test has been applied in this case, and what assessment has been made of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record under Mohammad bin Salman’s leadership.”

Neither Newcastle or the Premier League will comment on the takeover but Masters was asked about a potential Saudi buyout in February. “The owners’ and directors’ test is about as private and confidential a test as it comes, so it is impossible for me to comment on what the conclusions of the Premier League board would be in such a scenario,” he said at the time.

“There are a set of objective tests which are financially related and there are also tests – and again, I am not linking this with anybody – about crimes committed overseas or activities which might be seen as criminal in this country might be taken into account.”

Newcastle supporters are almost universally delighted at the prospect of seeing the back of the unpopular Ashley and, albeit with certain caveats, the new owners can expect a warm welcome on Tyneside where they are understood to be committed to hefty investment in both the playing squad and urban regeneration projects.

The Premier League checks are expected to be completed within the next

fortnight. – Guardian