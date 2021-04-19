Bayern and Dortmund reject European Super League plans

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will not join the breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe’s top clubs on Sunday, according to a statement from the latter.

The two clubs, as well as the German Football Association, are committed to the European Club Association (ECA) and are backing Uefa’s proposed reforms to the Champions League instead.

Clubs from England, Spain and Italy have signed up to the plans, while no German or French sides have yet to be associated with the breakaway. Sources close to RB Leipzig say they will not join the new competition either.

“The board members of the ECA came together for a virtual meeting on Sunday evening, where it was agreed that the board’s decision from last Friday still stands,” Dortmund chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, said in a statement on the club’s website. “This decision dictates that all clubs wish to implement the proposed reforms to the Champions League. The ECA board members took a clear stance in rejecting plans for the establishment of a Super League.

“Both German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, shared exactly the same stance throughout all discussions.”

The DFB added in its own statement: “The German Football Association takes a clear stance against the concept of a European Super League. Football should always be about performance on the pitch; it decides promotion and relegation, as well as qualification for the respective competitions. The commercial interests of a few clubs should not lead to the abolishment of football’s long established solidarity and togetherness.”

Paris St-Germain’s Ander Herrera, meanwhile, has become one of the first players to hit out at against the new competition, posting a message on Twitter that said: “I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest.

“If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end. I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet.”

Fenerbahce’s Mesut Ozil said: “Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there.”

His former manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, also commented, telling TalkSport: “I would say it’s a bad idea. Football has to stay united, it’s the most important thing. It’s based on sporting merit and to respect the history that has been built from European football. I believe, personally, that this idea will not go far.” guardian