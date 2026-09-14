VARs who wrongly allowed Erling Haaland’s goal in Manchester derby are stood down

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The video assistant referee officials who allowed Erling Haaland’s winning goal in the Manchester derby on Sunday have been stood down from their responsibilities.

Matt Donohue and his assistant, Blake Antrobus, have been told by Pro Ref they have not received appointments for the next round of Premier League fixtures, due to take place next weekend.

The chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, took the decision alongside his management team after a review of the weekend’s action. Their availability will be reconsidered after the international break.

During the Manchester derby Donohoe was called on to check the referee Michael Oliver’s decision to disallow Haaland’s 60th-minute goal for offside. Using semi-automated offside technology, Donohoe was able to establish that the Manchester City striker was onside and overturned Oliver’s call. However, the video official failed to spot that Enzo Fernández had influenced play from an offside position, an infringement which Pro Ref said should have led him to recommend an on-field review.

Pro Ref said on Sunday: “Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgment.” – Guardian