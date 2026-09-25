Ireland under-21s beat Slovakia to keep European qualification hopes alive

European Under-21 qualifying: Slovakia 0 Republic of Ireland 2 (Lonergan 2, Grehan 57)

Ireland kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a composed and deserved victory over Slovakia in Kosice, a result that moves Jim Crawford’s side to within two points of the second-placed hosts with two matches remaining.

Tommy Lonergan gave Ireland an ideal start with his first goal at this level after just two minutes, while Seán Grehan’s 57th-minute header provided the second goal their overall performance merited.

The visitors might have been further ahead by half-time but for a brief period when Slovakia threatened to recover, during which Noah Jauny produced an outstanding double save to preserve Ireland’s advantage.

Ireland’s opening goal was beautifully constructed. Trent Kone-Doherty cut inside from the left before clipping a precise cross towards the advancing Lonergan, and the Premier Division’s top scorer directed his header beyond goalkeeper Adam Hrdina.

Slovakia were unsettled and Ireland should have extended their lead. Jamie Mullins worked his way through two challenges but shot too close to Hrdina, while Sam Curtis tested the goalkeeper with a low effort at his near post.

The home side’s best opportunity came after Curtis mistimed a challenge on Matej Riznic inside the area. Ukrainian referee Viktor Kopiievskyi awarded a penalty that was taken by Nino Marcelli but Jauny dived to his right and blocked the spot-kick with his face. He recovered quickly enough to deny Riznic from the rebound.

Slovakia continued to apply pressure, with Jakob Pira seeing an effort from outside the area comfortably gathered by Jauny. Ireland then survived another scare when Grehan’s clearing header fell to Marcelli, who sliced his first-time effort wide with the goal at his mercy.

Ireland regained control before the interval and Kone-Doherty came close to a second with a 20-yard effort that Hrdina tipped over.

The visitors remained on the front foot after the restart and were rewarded soon after the hour. A midfield turnover created a three-on-two opportunity which Ireland failed to exploit, but from the resulting corner Mullins delivered an inviting cross and Grehan rose above the defence to head down and beyond Hrdina.

Slovakia were forced to chase the game, but Ireland remained sufficiently disciplined. Lukas Mikulaj headed wide from Pira’s cross, while substitute Oisin Gallagher was denied by Hrdina at the near post.

Kone-Doherty threatened again with his pace, although his shot was deflected away, while sub Michael Noonan missed an opportunity to add a third when he fired narrowly wide in the 83rd minute.

However, Ireland leave with three valuable points and renewed belief ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Kazakhstan at Turner’s Cross.

Slovakia: Hrdina; Hranica (Pavek 60), Mielke, Pališčák, Okál; Sauer (Sovič 74), Chyla (Hájovský 60), Gajdoš (Maroš 67), Riznič; Pira (Mikulaj 60), Marcelli.

Republic of Ireland: Jauny; Curtis, McCarthy, Grehan, Murphy; Finneran, Devaney (Gallagher 75); Kone-Doherty (Ayinde 86), Mullins (Akachukwu 75), Brennan; Lonergan (Noonan 67).

Referee: V Kopiievskyi (Ukraine)