Who is playing in the World Cup knock-out stages and when?

The group stage has concluded for the 2026 World Cup, with Algeria and Austria the final teams to qualify for the knock-out rounds after a whirlwind 3-3 draw in Kansas. Iran were the unlucky team to miss out, with three points and zero goal difference expected to get through at the start of the tournament, In the end, though, too many teams reached four points.

It’s win or go home from now on until the final on July 19th and the matches just keep coming in the last 32. It took 16 days and 72 matches to eliminate 16 teams from the World Cup through the group stage. Now there will be another 16 teams knocked out in just six days and 16 matches. Here are the fixtures for the last 32 of the World Cup.

Fixture times (Irish time):

Sunday

South Africa v Canada, Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles, 8pm

Monday

Brazil v Japan, NRG Stadium, Houston, 6pm

Germany v Paraguay, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, 9.30pm

Tuesday

Netherlands v Morocco, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, 2am

Ivory Coast v Norway, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, 6pm

France v Sweden, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, 10pm

Wednesday

Mexico v Ecuador, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, 2am

England v DR Congo, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 5pm

Belgium v Senegal, Lumen Field, Seattle, 9pm

Thursday

USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, 1am

Spain v Austria, Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles, 8pm

Friday

Portugal v Croatia, BMO Field, Toronto, 12am

Switzerland v Algeria, BC Place, Vancouver, 4am

Argentina v Cape Verde, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 11pm

Saturday

Colombia v Ghana, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, 2.30am

Pico Lopes and his Cape Verde team-mates will face Lionel Messi's Argentina in Miami on Friday in the Last 32 of the World Cup. Photograph: Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

What games are worth watchi n g a n d what games are worth stayi n g up for?

The best tie of the round is unfortunately among the least convenient for Irish watchers, as the Netherlands play Morocco at 2am on Tuesday morning. Portugal against Croatia could be worth a late night to see if Cristiano Ronaldo can score his first knock-out goal, while there will be considerable interest in Pico Lopes and Cape Verde taking on the reigning champions Argentina. With an 11pm kick-off on a Friday night, the pubs in Dublin will be happy to show that one.

At more friendly times, Brazil against Japan on Monday at 6pm, Ivory Coast against Norway at 6pm on Tuesday, and Belgium against Senegal at 9pm on Wednesday are games that will appeal to the neutral.

Whe n does the last 16 begi n ?

There is no break between the last 32 and the last 16, with the winners of South Africa v Canada and Netherlands v Morocco playing at 6pm on Saturday, July 4th, before the winners of Germany v Paraguay and France v Sweden play at 10pm. Then two games a night roughly (some going into the early hours of the following day), until there is finally a day to breathe. There are no matches on Wednesday, July 8th, the first rest day of the World Cup, before the first quarter-final begins on Thursday, July 9th.

How are the brackets looki n g for the draw?

Germany could play France in a blockbuster last 16 clash should they both progress. Spain against Portugal is another potentially interesting one, as would hosts Mexico against England.

Last 16 potential clashes

Germany/Paraguay v France/Sweden

South Africa/Canada v Netherlands/Morocco

Portugal/Ghana v Spain/Austria

USA/Bosnia and Herzegovina v Belgium/Senegal

Brazil/Japan v Ivory Coast/Norway

Mexico/Ecuador v England/DR Congo

Argentina/Cape Verde v Australia/Egypt

Switzerland/Algeria v Colombia/Ghana