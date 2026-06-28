Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after elimination from World Cup

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from the role after the country's elimination following the group stages. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Steve Clarke has resigned as Scotland’s head coach, with the decision announced within an hour of confirmation the country had been eliminated from the World Cup. Clarke, who had been in post since 2019, signed a four-year contract extension shortly before the tournament. The manner of Scotland’s exit has led to a sharp rethink from the 62-year-old.

History will treat Clarke very favourably as a Scotland manager. After an absence from major tournaments stretching back to 1998, the team reached the 2021 and 2024 European Championships under him. This World Cup was a first for Scotland in 28 years.

However, they could not reach their stated aim of breaking new ground and competing in the knock-out phase of a tournament after finishing on three points in Group C. Clarke cut a despondent figure as his team completed the group stage with a 3-0 loss to Brazil. A narrow victory over Haiti was followed by a 1-0 defeat by Morocco.

Clarke had drawn criticism for a supposedly overly cautious approach. His curt approach to broadcast interviews at the World Cup also received negative coverage.

In a lengthy open letter to supporters, Clarke did not directly address the reasons for World Cup shortcomings. Instead, he lavished praise on those who worked alongside him.

“The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn’t have had any of the memories that we’ve accumulated from 2019 until now,” Clarke said. “They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor.”

Ian Maxwell, the Scottish Football Association chief executive, said: “We thank Steve for his record-breaking contribution and know that when the disappointment of World Cup elimination subsides, the Scotland supporters will be thankful for the memories of marching with pride at major tournaments once again.”

Maxwell and his colleagues will, however, come under further scrutiny for the issuing of the new deal to Clarke before the World Cup.

Clarke opened his letter by stating many people had told him to avoid the Scotland job when he was approached, on the basis it was seen as a “poisoned chalice”. Clarke’s return to Scottish football after decades in England, as the manager at Kilmarnock, was highly successful. Clarke said: “As I reflect on my seven years in the job, my overwhelming emotion is pride, closely followed by satisfaction.”

Croatia’s victory over Ghana sealed Scotland’s World Cup departure, albeit it felt inevitable anyway. Ghana would have needed to win by three goals to keep faint Scottish hopes alive.

The Scottish FA’s task in sourcing Clarke’s replacement will not be easy. Derek McInnes, who had been regarded as a future Scotland manager, has recently joined Rangers from Hearts. David Moyes remains unavailable as a Premier League manager at Everton. With domestic candidates in short supply, there will be a call for the governing body to look abroad.

Whoever takes the job will have the likely prospect of a home Euros in 2028, with two places reserved for the host nations – Scotland, England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland – should they fail to make it through qualifying. – Guardian