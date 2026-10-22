Netflix looks to live sports to stanch its streaming wound

No wonder Netflix is looking to make a splash in the live sports market. The streaming giant, which acquired the rights last week to all 104 games at the 2030 World Cup in Spain, is having trouble holding its audience’s attention.

On Tuesday, Netflix reported its slowest sales jump in three years and forecast a fourth consecutive quarter of slowing growth.

The company blamed its sales shortfall on the advertising business, which is on pace to deliver $300 million (€267 million) less in income than the company expected.

However, as the Financial Times reported, Netflix – once “the envy of Hollywood” – is facing a thornier problem.

One of the company’s key metrics is known as qualified play days (QPDs). Simply put, it measures how often subscribers log on to its services.

The FT reported that senior executives have been aware since the spring that the metric has been flashing red for some time.

The warning sign prompted the company’s co-chief executives, Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, to unveil a savage overhaul of Netflix’s leadership team last week. In addition to shedding about 1,000 jobs, the company also sacked its head of film and its chief content officer.

There isn’t just one reason for Netflix’s own-brand programming not landing with audiences. The streaming giant has, however, been notoriously quantity-over-quality oriented for years, which may have eroded its reputation.

It has also been ruthless when it comes to ditching seemingly popular programmes, making it difficult for many viewers to trust. What’s the point in getting invested in a new series when it can be cancelled after one season?

It’s not unreasonable to suggest Netflix has become a victim of its own “enshittification”, to use the phrase coined by blogger Cory Doctorow to describe the worsening of digital platforms as they chase growth and profits on their shareholders’ behalf.

Whatever the reason, and faced with stiff competition from other streaming giants, Netflix’s imperial phase appears to be ending. Live sports could be the bandage it needs.