Republic of Ireland player ratings: Caoimhín Kelleher and Jayson Molumby impress on disappointing night in Linz

Caoimhín Kelleher

Another night of customary excellence and another string of lithe and agile saves. However, he must share in some of the collective responsibility for the nature of Austria’s goal. Rating: 8

James Abankwah

Spent the game looking like a centre-back playing as an advanced wing-back, which is precisely what he is. Defensively sound but unable to add any attacking thrust. Rating: 6

Dara O’Shea

O’Shea stood up as captain in the last window and he remains the most resolute among Ireland’s large cohort of centre-backs. Dealt comfortably with Austria’s threat in the air and on the ground. Rating: 8

Nathan Collins

He started skittishly but steadied, and his front-foot defending helped Ireland find a foothold after a ropy start. He remains prone to errors from overplaying, however, and it was this maddening trait that led to the corner from which Austria scored. Rating: 6

Ireland's Nathan Collins after being tackled by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Liam Scales

Defended well on his return to the scene of his Champions League nightmare with Celtic. Shifted to left wing-back for the final stages and his cross for Ogbene’s point-blank header was Ireland’s best delivery all night. Rating: 7

Ryan Manning

As the sole creative player among Ireland’s back five, Manning has to shoulder an attacking burden. He didn’t deliver in that respect. Rating: 5

Jayson Molumby

This was the quintessential, full-throated Molumby performance, as he threw himself into tackles and continually broke up play. The amount of ground he covered was captured by the number of letters shed from the name on the back of his shoddy shirt, which read ‘olum’ at full-time. His full name should be one of the first on future teamsheets. Rating: 8

Finn Azaz

His selection in a deeper midfield role signalled the ambition of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s intent but he underwhelmed, flitting anonymously around the game’s edges. Rating: 5

Jack Moylan

There is a tremendous, direct truculence to Moylan’s running, and it has endeared him to Hallgrímsson and the travelling Irish support. Nothing broke his way in Linz, though, and his set-piece delivery was poor. Rating: 6

Austria's midfielder #20 Konrad Laimer (L) and Ireland's midfielder #17 Jack Moylan (C) vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B3 football match between Austria and Ireland in Linz, Austria on November 14, 2026. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP via Getty Images) / Austria OUT

Adam Idah

Idah provided a useful attacking outlet and he occasionally dovetailed neatly with Troy Parrott, but he fluffed his golden moment by skewing a rebound high and wide in front of goal. He was hooked immediately after. Rating: 6

Troy Parrott

This was only the second competitive game in which Parrott has failed to score across the last year. He nonetheless showed the full range of his other skills, deftly linking play while battling tenaciously with centre-backs a couple of weight classes above him. Rating: 7

Subs

Chiedozie Ogbene did all the heavy lifting for the substitutes, forcing a terrific late save from the Austrian goalkeeper while providing a general impetus to the Irish endeavour. None of Jake O’Brien, Harvey Vale, nor Bosun Lawal made an impact. Rating: 6

Manager – Heimir Hallgrímsson

A narrow defeat away to the top seeds is hardly cause for panic, but a continued weakness on defensive set pieces is a worry. There are also questions as to whether he needs to change system with so few options at wing-back. Rating: 6