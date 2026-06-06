World Cup Group F guide: Strong Dutch side capable of going deep into competition

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk turns 35 in July and will captain his country at the tournament. Photograph: Angelos TzortzinisAFP via Getty Images

Netherlands

Manager: Ronald Koeman.

World Cup history: 12th appearance. Best result – Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010

The Netherlands have only lost one game since Euro 2024 over 90 minutes and should prove hard to beat with arguably the best defence in the competition and a talented midfield. The attack is a slight concern at elite level, although Donyell Malen has been in top form since joining Roma.

Star man: Virgil van Dijk. One of the best defenders of his generation, integral to a highly successful Liverpool era, it may be his last World Cup as he turns 35 in July.

Japan

Ayase Ueda of Japan is top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie. Photograph: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu.

World Cup history: Eighth appearance. Best result – Last 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022

Japan’s recent friendly results have been exceptional, beating Brazil, Scotland and England since last October. At the last World Cup, they shocked Spain and Germany in the group stage, under the same manager, Hajime Moriyasu, so every team will be wary of their high-paced counterattack game.

Star man: Ayase Ueda. The top scorer in Eredivisie, the Dutch will be well aware of his threat up front after 25 goals in 31 games this season for Feyenoord.

Sweden

Sweden's Alexander Isak will be hoping to find his scoring touch at the tournament. Photograph: Getty Images

Manager: Graham Potter.

World Cup history: Thirteenth appearance. Best result – Runners-up in 1958

The joys of the Nations League, as Sweden’s dreadful qualifying campaign was forgotten after they made it to the playoffs by this method, then beat Ukraine and Poland to qualify. If they can get Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres fit and firing, they are a serious threat to opposition defences.

Star man: Viktor Gyökeres. The Arsenal striker scored a hat-trick against Ukraine in the playoff to drag them through and he has 14 goals in his past 13 games for Sweden.

Tunisia

Tunisia midfielder and linchpin Ellyes Skhiri. Photograph: Getty Images

Manager: Sabri Lamouchi.

World Cup history: Seventh appearance. Best result – Group Stage (each time).

Tunisia have never made the knock-out stages of the World Cup and would have fancied their chances this time with possibly three to progress but for a tricky group. They lack the flair of their neighbours Algeria, but they are a tough nut to crack, qualifying without conceding a goal.

Star man: Ellyes Skhiri. Tunisia’s captain has had a solid career in centre midfield in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, where he now more than holds his own for Eintracht Frankfurt.