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As a frantic Sidny Lopes Cabral scanned the Cape Verdean supporters’ section of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, he looked as though he had forgotten exactly how he ended up in the stands.

Seconds earlier, cutting inside from the left, the full-back had cracked the sweetest strike of his career past Emi Martinez and into the top corner of the Argentina goal. It was 2-2, deep into extra time, and Cape Verde deserved to be level. Lopes Cabral found who he was looking for, hugged her in a brief state of hysteria, and sprinted back on to the pitch.

The moment was so inspirational that the referee didn’t think to produce a yellow card, though the celebration seemed far too human to escape one. It didn’t quite manage to avoid criticism from Kenny Cunningham in the RTÉ studio, who reckoned it was a bit much.

Argentina ultimately overcame Cape Verde by three goals to two, but that was hardly the story. Earlier in the night, as the half-time whistle blew with the score at 1-1, Lionel Messi was captured gesturing angrily towards Pico Lopes, who patted his shoulder and flashed him an awkward smile as if to say, “how is this after happening?”

It mirrored the game. Argentina’s stars inexplicably irritated; Cape Verde’s heroes bewildered but taking everything in their stride. Outside of flashes of brilliance from Messi, including an astonishing first touch with the outside of his foot for the opening goal, the defending champions looked limp and for once, at least by comparison, unromantic.

This column is designed in the main for those that slept through the overnight games, but televised scenes in Crumlin showed that cohort to be smaller than usual on Friday. There was talk of many more watchalongs around the country – thanks to Lopes, Irish supporters have experienced the World Cup by proxy.

Still, it is likely many called it a day before Colombia vs Ghana. In Kansas City, an early injury to Jhon Cordoba forced the introduction of Luis Suarez, whose first meaningful action was digging out a wicked cross for Jhon Arias to convert. It proved the decisive moment.

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz is regarded as a masterful defensive tactician, but there was very little to praise about his side’s performance. Far from stubborn and resolute, they could and should have conceded more to a joyous but wasteful Colombia attacking unit. At the other end, Ghana failed to register a single shot on target. They looked uncertain and oddly uninterested.

Earlier in the day, Egypt scraped past Australia on penalties, setting up a clash of ageing icons as Messi faces off against Mohamed Salah in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Results:

Round of 32 – Australia 1 (Ashour 13) Egypt 1 (Hany 55 OG)

Round of 32 – Argentina 3 (Messi 29, Martínez 92, Diney 111 OG) Cape Verde 2 (Duarte 59, Lopes Cabral 103)

Round of 32 – Colombia 1 (Arias 14) Ghana 0

Goal of the day: There can only be one. Sidny Lopes Cabral’s equaliser began with brave, intricate build-up play, typical of the quality Cape Verde showed all game, but ultimately it was all about the strike.

🇦🇷 2-2 🇨🇻



Have you ever seen the likes, Lopes Cabral has pulled Cape Verde level again with an absolute worldie as the Blue Sharks continue to shock the world.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/0MwmpSXymX — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 4, 2026

Moment of the day: A high-scoring World Cup classic demands intense celebrations, and Pico Lopes’s neighbours delivered in Crumlin. Some fans were so swept up by Cape Verde’s heroics that they temporarily lost control of their wardrobe.

Trousers down? Who cares! 🤩😂



Amazing scenes in Crumlin as fans gathered to watch Cape Verde 🇨🇻 take on Argentina 🇦🇷, with one supporter getting so carried away celebrating Cape Verde’s opener that he nearly lost his trousers! 😭 pic.twitter.com/fmQvsED1Yv — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 4, 2026

Picture of the day: Lionel Messi celebrates as Pico Lopes comes to terms with defeat. Both men played a big role in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Roberto Lopes of Cabo Verde with Lionel Messi of Argentina after the game. Photograph: Luciano Bisbal/Inpho

Question of the day: What happened to Australian-born Croat Josip Simunic in the 2006 World Cup match between Australia and Croatia? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Round of 16 – Canada v Morocco (6pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & UTV)

Round of 16 – Paraguay v France (10pm, RTÉ2 & BBC One)

Elsewhere in sport:

Galway and Cork face off in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday (3.30pm, RTÉ One), which Denis Walsh previews here. Paul Keane looks at the men’s All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final, which takes place in Newbridge at 2pm on Sunday, and is live on TG4.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley looks ahead to Ireland vs Australia, which is on at 11.10am Irish time in Sydney on Saturday, and is live on Virgin Media One. There is more soccer coverage too, including the latest from Ken Early at the World Cup, which is more soccer-adjacent as it casts a lens over the United States on its 250th birthday.