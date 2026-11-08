Patrick Dorgu rescues point for Manchester United in eight-goal thriller against Aston Villa

Premier League: Manchester United 4 (Fernandes 16 pen, Tielemans 44, Zirkzee 90+1, Dorgu 90+5) Aston Villa 4 (Alysson 1, Jackson 4, McGinn 48 pen, Goretzka 53)

Does this late, late comeback draw keep Michael Carrick in his job? He urged Manchester United to back Tuesday’s breathless Roma comeback victory by building momentum and they did – kind of, by avoiding defeat.

Patrick Dorgu’s 96th-minute equaliser went off his head and in to make it 4-4 following Joshua Zirkzee’s added-time finish as Aston Villa were somehow pulled back by Carrick’s chaotic unit.

Chris Kavanagh soon blew the whistle for time, but not before further bedlam as the referee sent off what appeared to be a member of Villa’s technical staff.

Before all of this, Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro were three of United’s rearguard culpable for Villa’s goals. What can any manager do if a trio of players shoot the team in both feet with the schoolboy defending that allowed Alysson to score a barely credible goal 48 seconds in, and Nicolas Jackson to net after four minutes.

Both these goals were Lammens’ fault. Then, after a rousing Roma-like first-half comeback to make it 2-2 via Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans, Dalot’s chop on Alysson two minutes into the second period conceded the season’s clearest penalty, which John McGinn scored.

Further farce followed via Yoro’s own what are you doing moment: a flying header of McGinn’s free-kick at his goal that led to Leon Goretzka’s fourth for Unai Emery’s impressive team.

The bottom line is United have still won three games all season, from 15, only one of which has been in the league, back on August 30th when Ipswich were beaten 5-2.

Carrick may well cling on because Jason Wilcox has been reluctant to fire the manager so far. Yet United enter the international break in a bewildering 18th place, so who knows?

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick speaks to Diogo Dalot during the game. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

For two minutes and 46 seconds, Carrick’s men were actually bottom of the table earlier in the day when Sunderland went 1-0 up against Chelsea and Liverpool scored at Crystal Palace.

The toxicity towards the owners from fans was summed up in the message to the Glazers and Jim Ratcliffe held up in letters in the Stretford End: “Your funeral not ours, sell up.”

Villa’s lighting start was uber-professional, in contrast to United’s dismally-amateurish opening exchanges. The ball arrived at Alysson and his shot went through Lammens’ legs.

United’s number one was to blame again when another Alysson effort went to Lammens’ left, and instead of pushing the ball away, the goalkeeper teed it up for Jackson, who smashed in.

Before the game, the joke had been that not even United could lose by the 10-goal margin needed to end the day in 20th place. Now, the joke was that United were in “hold my beer” territory.

Could United get a grip, somehow, and retrieve a two-goal deficit, as they did against Roma? Cunha, who netted twice against the Italians, made a barnstorming charge into the right of Villa’s area that caused Boubacar Kamara to upend him. Kavanagh awarded the penalty and so Fernandes, as he did in the Roma game, had the chance to pull a first goal back.

Up the captain stepped, and a hop-and-skip later the ball passed by Zion Suzuki’s left, the goalkeeper guessing the wrong way. This was 16 minutes in, and the chaos that is Carrick’s United took over as Villa were pummelled by the red blur that came relentlessly.

United were everything they hadn’t been in the calamitous opening four minutes: slick, fast, cut-throat, in-charge. A Fernandes cross-shot troubled Suzuki. Villa’s goalkeeper leapt cat-like to parry Cunha’s curler. Youri Tielemans forced a corner, as did Fernandes via a McGinn upraised leg.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts to a missed chance. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

It was a 20-minute passage that was only finally broken when Villa escaped their half, McGinn dropping a free-kick to Pau Torres, whose header sailed over.

United continued. Their energy impressed and showed they still believed – in rescuing the match, and Carrick. Hard evidence arrived with Tielemans’ equaliser as Villa folded precisely as United had. Noussair Mazraoui’s cross came to the Belgian and he beat Suzuki. It left the contest all square at half-time after a breakneck opening half.

What might the second period conjure? The answer: Dalot’s feeble trip on Alysson as Carrick was a picture of despair. McGinn converted and a topsy-turvy affair stood at 3-2 to Villa.

The visitors deserved credit for the response. And they would again score due to more slapstick United play. McGinn’s free-kick floated in from the right, Yoro’s header forced Lammens to tip the ball on to the frame of the goal, it rebounded, and Goretzka bundled in.

Carrick had not found a place for Shea Lacey despite his impact as a substitute against Roma, but on 65 minutes he did, the youngster joined by Dorgu and Mason Mount in a triple change.

Tielemans, Amad Diallo and Dalot came off and the Portuguese defender seemed to be jeered. It’s a rare occurrence for United to boo one of their own. Now came Zirkzee and Dorgu’s goals that grabbed a point for United.

“Sacked in the morning” had been the taunt of Villa’s supporters towards Carrick. We’ll wait to see if it’s prescient, but the smart money would say not. – Guardian