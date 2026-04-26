Arsenal punish Lyon errors to take upper hand in Champions League semi-final

Kadidiatou Diani of OL Lyonnes is challenged by Katie McCabe of Arsenal. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg: Arsenal 2 (Engen OG 59, Smith 83) Lyon 1 (Brand 18)

Holders Arsenal came from behind to beat Lyon 2-1 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

Jule Brand had fired the French side – beaten by the Gunners at the same stage of last season’s competition – ahead in the 19th minute.

Katie McCabe started at left-back as Arsenal rallied in the second half and equalised through an own goal from Ingrid Engen following a mistake by Lyon keeper Christiane Endler – who was then caught out again when Olivia Smith slotted in with seven minutes left.

Lyon had broken the deadlock against the run of play in the 19th minute.

Arsenal were caught in possession on the halfway line, with Brand sent surging forward down the left and on into the penalty area before firing past Arsenal keeper Daphne van Domselaar.

The home side went close in the 39th minute when Foord sent a header from a looping cross back across goal and just wide of the far post.

The Gunners felt they should have been given a penalty in the 51st minute when Kim Little was sent tumbling under a challenge from Wendie Renard. After a long look at the pitchside monitor, the referee ruled there had been a slight touch on the ball from the Lyon captain and overturned the decision.

A blunder by Lyon keeper Endler then gifted Arsenal an equaliser in the 58th minute.

Mariona Caldentey swept in a low free-kick from the left, which drifted across the six-yard box.

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius looked to dart in ahead of Endler, who failed to gather the ball which trickled on towards the far post. Lyon defender Engen then stabbed her attempted clearance against the woodwork and back over the line.

After a VAR check for a possible block on Lyon defender Renard, the goal was given.

Lyon forward Kadidiatou Diani sent a rising drive against the crossbar in the 66th minute before Endler was then again at fault for Arsenal’s late winner.

The Lyon keeper and Engen collided as they both hesitated when dealing with a routine backpass into the penalty area, which allowed Smith to collect the loose ball and slot it into an empty net.