Ireland plan May training camp without Premier League players if they qualify for World Cup

FAI would look to secure two friendlies against teams that have also qualified during a 10-day camp

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Wed Mar 11 2026 - 17:512 MIN READ

Heimir Hallgrímsson is planning to hold a training camp without any Premier League players in mid-May should the Republic of Ireland qualify for the World Cup this summer.

The camp, most likely to take place in Spain, will have at least one friendly international to bridge the gap between the Championship ending on May 2nd and the friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on May 28th.

Thirteen of the 25-man squad named for last November’s qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary were players from Championship clubs in the English second tier.

Ideally, the FAI will secure two friendlies against teams that have also qualified for the World Cup during a 10-day camp that will not include players from Premier League clubs.

Ireland captain Nathan Collins and his Brentford team-mate Caoimhín Kelleher, along with Everton duo Séamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien are not expected to be released until after their last club fixture on May 24th.

Troy Parrott could also remain at his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar until May 24th.

Hallgrímsson is keen to name an expanded panel in May where players have an opportunity to force their way into a potential 23-man World Cup squad before Fifa’s May 30th deadline.

Ireland have already confirmed a friendly against Canada in Montreal on June 6th ahead of what could be an opening Group A match against South Korea in Guadalajara on June 11th.

To reach North America 2026, Ireland must overcome the Czech Republic in a playoff at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on March 26th and then beat the winners of Denmark versus North Macedonia at the Aviva on March 31st.

Ireland’s training camp and hotel in the US have been provisionally reserved in Fort Worth, Texas.

