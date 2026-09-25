‘We have to have a hell of a performance’: Under-21s face Slovakia test in play-off bid

Uefa Under-21 European Championship qualifier: Slovakia v Ireland, Košická Futbalová Aréna, Košice, Friday, 5pm (Live on LOI TV)

Jim Crawford is under no illusions about the task facing Ireland’s Under-21s in Košice this evening. Victory over Slovakia is required if their European Championship qualification campaign is to remain alive.

Ireland are third in Group D, five points behind Slovakia and eight adrift of leaders England, with three matches remaining.

Their final fixture is against England at Turner’s Cross on October 6, but the arithmetic is straightforward: Ireland need to beat Slovakia and then Kazakhstan in Cork on Tuesday to maintain their hopes of finishing second and securing a play-off place.

Crawford has been encouraged by the competitive football many of his players have played in recent weeks, and among those expected to contribute are new senior international cap Rory Finneran, Jacob Devaney and Trent Kone-Doherty. Finneran, on Newcastle United’s books, is with Notts County, while Manchester United’s Devaney is at Hibernian. Kone-Doherty, formerly of Liverpool, has been hitting the net regularly for Molde.

Aladji Bamba and Rory Finneran of Newcastle United. Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

However, he will be without Owen Mason, who has returned to Bromley with a shoulder injury. Naj Razi is also unavailable with an ankle injury but could return next week.

“The stage is set, they know what’s at stake,” said Crawford. “Slovakia are a good team, they are more experienced than us, we know what they will offer in terms of how they play and the way they set up. This team has shown character in abundance at times.”

Ireland recovered from going behind twice against Croatia in June and did likewise against Slovakia in their previous meeting.

Jim Crawford is confident team can deliver. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“So it’s always been there, but I do think the ability in the team is really good too. There’s a good balance in the group. If character is about delivering on everything that we spoke about in the lead-up to this with regards to training and team meetings, then so be it.

“But I’ve got total confidence. They are an intelligent group in terms of taking on board information. Hopefully that will all come together.

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“It’s a huge one for us. We need to close the gap and this is how we have to do it, we have to have a hell of a performance and three points, which is a great challenge.

“These are the types of challenges players need in terms of development, but being a realist, if you want to at least get to a play-off you need to win on Friday.”

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains), Marcus Gill (Celtic), Joe Collins (Swansea City).

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Cambridge United, on loan from Sheffield United), Seán Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City), Conor McManus (Gillingham), Alex Murphy (1. FC Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), David Okagbue (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Darius Lipsiuc (Notts County), Oísin Gallagher (Barnet, on loan from Lincoln City), Grady McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers).

Forwards: Leon Ayinde (Doncaster Rovers), Trent Kone-Doherty (Molde FK), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon-Brown (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Burnley), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ike Orazi (Stade de Reims).