Troy Parrott continues scoring streak for AZ Alkmaar in Excelsior draw

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott was back on the scoresheet for his club AZ Alkmaar in a 1-1 draw against Excelsior Rotterdam on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old scored his 20th goal of the season for AZ in their Eredivisie clash at AFAS Stadion after Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel put a block on a shot from Kees Smit only for the rebound to find Parrott on the run in.

Troy Parrott maakt zijn tiende competitiegoal dit seizoen en komt op gelijke hoogte met Jizz Hornkamp 🎯#azexc pic.twitter.com/yTjbmOzq5s — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) January 21, 2026

The Dubliner spent a spell at Excelsior on loan from Tottenham Hotspur prior to joining AZ, scoring 17 goals during his time at the Rotterdam club.

AZ currently sit seventh in the Eredivisie on 29 points and will face Twente in the Dutch Cup quarter final next month after a 6-0 win over Ajax last week in which Parrott netted a hat-trick.