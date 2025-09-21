Soccer

Evan Ferguson back in starting lineup as AS Roma beat Lazio in Rome derby

Three wins in four for Roma in Serie A, but Ferguson yet to score

AS Roma’s Evan Ferguson. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho
David Gorman
Sun Sept 21 2025 - 13:42

Irish striker Evan Ferguson was back in the starting line-up as Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the winning goal for AS Roma as they beat Lazio 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday.

Ferguson is yet to score for Roma this season but his all-round game will have pleased Italian manager Gian Piero Gasperini as Roma moved up to fourth in the Serie A table with three wins from four games.

The 20-year-old had a chance to break his scoring duck in the first half but his low shot was well saved by Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. He played 66 minutes before being substituted with Artem Dovbyk. He had 24 touches of the ball and 11 successful passes, including one key pass.

In typically fiery derby fashion, Lazio had two players sent off – Reda Belahyane and Mattéo Guendouzi.

