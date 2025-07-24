Evan Ferguson following in muddied footsteps of Irish abroad with move to Roma

Evan Ferguson’s loan move to Roma was well-received by fans in the Italian capital this week. After a poor season blighted by injuries back in England, with only one goal in 21 Premier League appearances (albeit mostly off the bench), Irish fans should be similarly delighted to see him leave for the continent. It remains to be seen just how the transfer will work out for the Bettystown man though, as Irish players have a mixed record in Europe in recent years.

Gavin Bazunu

Age: 23

Position: Goalkeeper

European club: Standard Liege (2025, on loan)

Current club: Southampton

Having recovered from an ACL injury only to find that his spot had been filled by Aaron Ramsdale, Bazunu departed on loan to Belgium in February. After a positive start to life in Europe, Bazunu again suffered a knee injury after just eight games and the loan spell was terminated so that he could recover at Southampton. He may find himself in the team this season, with the Saints now back in the Championship, but he will have to maintain fitness and move to a higher level if he wants to add to his 22 Ireland caps.

Bazunu saving a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo during his spell as Ireland's number one 'keeper. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Callum O’Dowda

Age: 30

Position: Left back, left-winger

European club: Ferencváros (2025-)

Current club: Ferencváros

With over 250 Championship appearances and 31 caps for Ireland, O’Dowda has taken something of a risk this summer by moving to Hungary to play under Robbie Keane at Ferencváros. In his first game at the club, O’Dowda scored in their Champions League qualification win against FC Noah, a bright start to life with the Hungarian league winners.

Jake O’Brien

Age: 24

Position: Centre back, right back

European clubs: RWDM Brussels (on loan), Lyon

Current club: Everton

The poster boy for the Irish in Europe. Signing from Cork City to Crystal Palace, O’Brien then went on loan to Belgian outfit RWDM Brussels, previously known as RWD Molenbeek, where he was a vital part of their promotion to the Belgian top flight in 2023. Lyon took a punt on the Irish defender, buying him for €1m at the end of that season.

Their dreadful start to the 23/24 season meant O’Brien was drafted in, coinciding with an uptick in form for the French giants and 27 Ligue 1 games and four goals later, Everton signed O’Brien for €19m. His rise was stopped there temporarily as manager Sean Dyche seemed unconvinced by the Irishman, but when Dyche was replaced by David Moyes, O’Brien became a mainstay for the resurgent Toffees. Previously a centre back (and standing at 6ft 6in), O’Brien has mainly been used at right-back by the Scotsman, playing 20 games last season.

Andrew Omobamidele

Age: 23

Position: Centre back, right back

European club: Strasbourg (2025-)

Current club: Strasbourg

Left Nottingham Forest for Strasbourg on a permanent basis this summer for €8m, after playing 10 times in Ligue 1 in a loan spell at the end of last season. Only played 16 Premier League games after signing to Forest in 2023. Last season, Strasbourg finished seventh and qualified for the Uefa Conference League, but Omobamidele conceded a penalty on the final day that cost them Europa League football.

James Abankwah

Age: 21

Position: Centre back, right back

European club: Udinese (2022-)

Current club: Watford (on loan from Udinese)

Moved from St Patrick’s Athletic to Udinese in 2022 for €400k. A loan move back to Pat’s followed, then to Charlton. Although he was linked to a return to Ireland after playing only eight games in Serie A , he was loaned to sister club Watford in January 2025. He played in 19 games and has been signed to the club again on loan after a very successful finish to the season. Has still played more games in the Irish league than any other.

Matt Doherty

Age: 33

Position: Right back, right wing back

European club: Atlético Madrid (2023)

Current club: Wolves

Doherty’s 10-year spell at Wolves saw him become a key player in their Premier League side after promotion in 2017. His move to Tottenham did not work out as planned, never really becoming a starter at the London club. His decision to depart for Atlético Madrid in January 2023 on a free transfer has to be seen as a bizarre aberration, only making two appearances for the Spanish giants. It was suggested that manager Diego Simeone was not behind the transfer, and he was let go that summer for free back to Wolves, where he has played more than 350 games.

Joe Hodge

Age: 22

Position: Defensive midfield

European club: CD Tondela (2025-)

Current club: CD Tondela

Manchester-born Hodge came through City’s renowned academy and was one of Ireland’s best performers at the under-19 Euros in 2019. Only 17 at the time, Hodge scored a screamer in the opener, and showed ability on the ball in midfield. A move to Wolves only led to six Premier League appearances, and loan moves to the Championship and League One followed. Hodge departed the midlands club for Portugal this summer, joining top-flight newcomers Tondela. He may find that his diminutive frame and technical skills are more suited to continental football.

Limited opportunities at Wolves have led Hodge to try and find more game time in Portugal. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Josh Cullen

Age: 29

Position: Central midfield

European club: RSC Anderlecht (2020-22)

Current club: Burnley

Perhaps Ireland’s main central midfielder of the decade so far, it was a move to the continent that kick-started Cullen’s prospects. Only played 10 games for his boyhood club West Ham, and in 2020 he moved to Belgian giants Anderlecht for €500k. This was money well-spent, as he played 80 games for the side in less than two years, before following his manager Vincent Kompany to Burnley. In his first year back in England, Cullen won the Championship and the club’s players’ player of the year award. Played 44 games last season as Burnley returned to the top flight.

John Patrick Finn

Age: 21

Position: Central midfield

European clubs: Stade de Reims (2025-), Getafe (2020-25)

Current club: Stade de Reims

Slightly different from others on this list, Finn has never played in Ireland or Britain, having been born and raised in Spain. The midfielder played 10 games for Getafe in La Liga, before moving to Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 in January this year, where Irish underage international Ike Orazi also plays. The lanky midfielder played 13 Ligue 1 games, but his new side were relegated to Ligue 2. He also came on for 15 minutes in the French Cup Final, as Reims lost to PSG. Finn received his first senior cap against Luxembourg in June.

John Patrick Finn will be playing in Ligue 2 next year with Stade de Reims. Photograph: Jean Francois Monier/AFP via Getty

Festy Ebosele

Age: 22

Position: Right back, right winger

European clubs: Udinese (2022-25), Istanbul Basaksehir (2025-)

Current club: Istanbul Basaksehir

Hailing from Enniscorthy, Ebosele first garnered attention as a bright light in a Derby County side relegated from the Championship, before Udinese picked him up in 2022. After a decent first season, Ebosele pushed on in his second, playing 31 Serie A games on the right flank, either in midfield or defence. However, Udinese decided to loan him to sister club Watford the following summer, and after a bright start to life in England, he was recalled and sold to Istanbul Basaksehir. In Turkey he has only played seven games, averaging less than 20 minutes per appearance.

Kevin Zefi

Age: 20

Position: Left winger, attacking midfielder

European clubs: Inter Milan (2021-24), Roma (2025-)

Current club: Roma

Zefi arrived in Italy after impressing underage for Shamrock Rovers and Ireland. He joined up with Inter’s underage side, but despite some impressive performances in youth leagues, Zefi moved to Roma last year. He is unlikely to link up with Ferguson though, after telling The Independent that “it’s time to get out of Italy” this week. Recently scored in a trial game for Sligo Rovers against Mansfield.

Troy Parrott

Age: 23

Position: Centre forward

European clubs: Excelsior Rotterdam (2023-24), AZ Alkmaar (2024-)

Current club: AZ Alkmaar

Parrott was a highly rated youngster at Spurs, but failed to impress in his loan spells in the Championship and League One. In 2023 he went on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. Although they were relegated, Parrott stood out that season with 10 goals in the league, followed up by two hat-tricks in the four promotion/relegation playoff games. AZ Alkmaar brought him back to the Netherlands for €4m, where he was the joint-third top scorer in the Eredivisie last year, with 14 goals, and also bagged four in the Europa League.