Champions League draw live: Shelbourne draw Linfield in first round

We’ll be back with live updates for the Conference League draw featuring St Patrick’s Athletic before 3pm.

🇬🇧 Linfield (Northern Ireland)



Shelbourne FC have been drawn to face Linfield of Northern Ireland in the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round.



The first leg will take place at home on 8/9 July, with the return leg on 15/16 July.#UCLdraw | #ShelsInEurope pic.twitter.com/07no9P4MbH — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) June 17, 2025

The draw in full:

Group 1 -

FK Zalgiris (LTU) vs Hamrun Spartans FC (MLT)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) vs FC Milsami Orhei (MLD)

The New Saints FC (WAL) vs KF Shkendija (MKD)

FC Iberia 1999 Tblisi (GEO) vs Malmo FF (SWE)

FCI Levadia Tallinn (EST) vs FC RFS (LVA)

Group 2-

FC Drita (KOS) vs FC Differdange 03 (LUX)

Vikingur (FRO) vs Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB)

KF Egnatia (ALB) vs Breidablik (ISL)

Shelbourne FC (IRL) vs Linfield FC (NIR)

Fotbal Club FCSB (ROU) vs Inter Club d’Escaldes (AND)

Group 3 -

Virtus AC 1964 (SMR) vs HSK Zrinjski Mostar (BIH)

NK Olimipia Ljubljana (SVN) vs FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

FC Noah (ARM) vs FK Buducnost Podgorica (MNE)

PFC Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) vs FC Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

The dates of those games will be finalised later, but Shels will host Linfield on the 8th or 9th of July. The return leg will be played on the 15th or 16th in Belfast.

Shelbourne draw Linfield! Shels will play the first leg at home.

Shelbourne are hoping to continue a good week, after their 1-0 win away to St. Pat’s on Monday.

[Shelbourne end St Pats’ unbeaten home record thanks to Ali Coote goal]

The draw is nearly set to begin, with UEFA officials currently taking us through how the draw works.

Linfield are seeded in today’s draw, whereas Shelbourne are not. This is due to their consistent record of qualifying in Europe, while Shelbourne are less experienced in continental competition.

There’s good news for Shamrock Rovers today ahead of the Conference League draw. After the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) upheld UEFA’s decision to remove Drogheda United from the competition, Rovers and FC Dinamo City of Albania have both been moved into the second qualifying round draw.

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the draw for the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Shelbourne are one of the unseeded teams in group 2 of the draw, and with Linfield seeded in the same group there’s the possibility of an all-island clash. The Champions League draw is set to get underway at 1pm.

Later on we’ll also be covering the Conference League draw. The tournament features both St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers, although only Pat’s will be in today’s draw.