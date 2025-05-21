Manchester United v Tottenham live updates: Europa League final

Europa League final: Manchester United v Spurs, 8pm

The teams are out:

Man United: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Dorgu; Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes (capt); Mount, Amad, Hojlund

Spurs: Vicario; Porro, Romero (capt), van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison.

No Garnacho or Ugarte for United, no Maddison for Spurs.

The Manchester United brain trust is in attendance, as is legendary manager Alex Ferguson

Manchester United owners Avram Glazer, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with chief executive Omar Berrada (left). Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Alex Ferguson (left) ahead of the UEFA Europa League final. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

And our boy Rory is there too:

Big Ange was not happy with a journalist at the press conference yesterday, “I’m not a clown”. It is rumoured that it could be Postecoglou’s final game as Tottenham boss, regardless of tonight’s result.

"I will tell you one thing, irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown and never will be."



Ange Postecoglou responds to a report that he would be a 'hero or clown' depending on the Europa League final result.



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Lh0irPXe7O — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2025

It's all led to this.



Do us proud, Reds ✊#MUFC || #UELfinal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 21, 2025

Your Spurs team for the final 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xdlMEZzoOO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 21, 2025

Jonathan Wilson on the Europa League final:

“That a final could comprise two such struggling teams is undeniably funny, but the game matters. For Tottenham, this could be a first trophy since 2008 and a first European trophy since 1984; for United, it could, inexplicably, be a third piece of silverware in successive seasons, and a seventh European trophy. Neither side will need reminding that their ostensibly more successful local rivals have won nothing this season."

[ Europa League final: Spurs and Manchester United’s struggles leave game meaning nothing and everythingOpens in new window ]

Some images of the raucous build-up to the game, including former Spurs player Sandro playing the guitar for some reason...

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Sandro plays guitar with the band on stage at the Ametzola Park fan zone in Bilbao before the UEFA Europa League final at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

A Manchester United fan with a painting of the badge on their head. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Manchester United fans in Plaza Nueva square in Bilbao. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, from Bilbao. Kick-off is at 8pm. There is a lot at stake here, with not only a trophy, which would be Spurs’s first since 2008, but Champions League qualification for two teams that have really struggled in the Premier League. At 16th and 17th place in the league, it’s not the strongest teams they’ve had in their history, to put it mildly, but it makes the game all the more intriguing.

The starting line-ups will follow when they are available, but for now here are the travelling squads. Which include previously injured players Joshua Zirkzee and James Maddison.

Tottenham squad:

Guillermo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Callum Olusesi, Damola Ajayi, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Mikey Moore, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Son Heung-Min, Mathys Tel, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Dane Scarlett, Will Lankshear.

Manchester United squad:

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Andre Onana; Harry Amass, Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro; Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte; Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee