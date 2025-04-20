Irish player tracker: Mark McGuinness shows grit, leadership and class for Luton Town

Over the Easter weekend, Irish footballers abroad showcased their talent and tenacity at a time when league campaigns are entering their most decisive stages.

It was an outstanding day for Irish lads playing in the EFL on Good Friday. There was only one 12.30pm kickoff but that did not stop it from being dominated by the Irishmen involved. It was a relegation six-pointer between Derby County and Luton Town with former St Francis schoolboy Millenic Alli scoring the only goal of the game. Mark McGuinness was a monster at the back for The Hatters, blocking and clearing everything in his path on his way to winning man of the match. For the Rams, Marcus Harness had an impressive game and was certainly Derby’s most threatening attacker.

Josh Cullen’s Burnley pulled off a brilliant comeback away to Watford as they put four points between themselves and the playoffs. Things started very well for James Abankwah and Rocco Vata, with the latter looking like the best player on the park in the first half, picking up a magnificent assist on his 20th birthday. The Clarets and Cullen showed their class and maturity to overturn the Hornets’ lead but both young men showed their promise against a very good side.

Edo Kayembe of Watford is challenged by Josh Cullen of Burnley. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Getty

Jimmy Dunne and QPR won the battle at Deepdale between two Irish full-backs through an injury-time winner. Despite Preston losing, Robbie Brady had a very good game and picked up a nice assist. Ireland’s main man this year Finn Azaz scored against his old club Plymouth to help keep Middlesbrough’s playoff hopes alive. Mark Travers played 90 minutes for Boro with Michael Obafemi playing 12 minutes for Argyle. Middlesbrough now sit three points off the playoffs with three to play.

Stoke City sealed their survival for another year against Sheffield Wednesday, but more importantly from an Irish point of view, Bosun Lawal made his first appearance since February playing the last 10 minutes. In League One, Lawal’s under-21 team-mate Josh Keeley was a part of possibly the best comeback of the season with Leyton Orient. The O’s were 3-1 down after 64 minutes and by the 74th minute were 4-3 up. They now sit in the playoffs with three games left.

Elsewhere in the EFL, James Collins made it three goals in his last three games in Lincoln City’s 1-0 win over Reading and Georgie Kelly made it four in his last three as Carlisle United picked up a massive three points against top of the league Port Vale. Dara Costelloe also scored for Northampton’s Town in their 2-1 loss to Charlton.

Saturday was a quieter day for the Irish, but some players still shone. Glory Nzingo continued his bright start in the United States scoring for Carolina Core in their 1-1 draw with Toronto FC II. Jamie McGrath made his return from shoulder surgery to help guide Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup Final with an extra-time win over Hearts.

There was not much to shout about in the Premier League but Jake O’Brien put in an impressive performance in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City. In France, Andrew Omobamidele had a solid display for Strasbourg against third-place Monaco as they drew 0-0 which now leaves them two points off the Champions League places.

Sunday’s football was dominated by Celtic with Adam Idah scoring in their demolition of Sam Curtis and Graham Carey’s St Johnstone and will now face Jamie McGrath’s Aberdeen in the final.

Player of the Week – Mark McGuinness (Luton Town)

Mark McGuinness seems to be growing in stature with every game, and his performance over the Easter weekend was another big statement. In a massive relegation six-pointer against Derby, the Luton Town defender stood tall, producing a commanding display that earned him a well-deserved man of the match award. Composed on the ball and dominant in the air, McGuinness made it all look effortless, showing maturity beyond his years.

Goal of the Week – David McGoldrick (Notts County)

David McGoldrick rolled back the years yet again on Thursday, rifling in another absolute rocket for Notts County. The veteran forward showed his class with a stunning strike that left the goalkeeper rooted and the crowd on their feet. It was a moment of magic that reminded everyone just how much quality he still brings to the pitch.

Notts County are level thanks to an OUTRAGEOUS goal from David McGoldrick 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/0CjY6Mup35 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2025

Stat of the Week – Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) 18 Clearances

Mark McGuinness had to be mentioned again. He was an absolute rock at the back for Luton Town in their crucial relegation showdown against Derby, racking up an incredible 18 clearances – two of which were off the line. The towering centre-half was everywhere, putting his body on the line time and again to keep his side in the game. It was a performance full of grit, leadership, and defensive class, further underlining his growing influence in the heart of the Luton defence.