West Ham’s Michail Antonio likely to be out for a year after car crash

Michail Antonio is expected to be out for at least a year after the West Ham striker underwent an operation on a broken leg sustained in a horrific car accident on Saturday afternoon.

Antonio, who was airlifted to hospital after crashing his Ferrari in Epping, faces a long recovery after having surgery yesterday. It remains unclear if the 34-year-old’s injuries will force him to retire from football. But it is almost certain that Antonio will not play again this season and there are fears that the best-case scenario is at least a year of rehabilitation.

A West Ham spokesman said: “West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon. Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery. The club will provide further updates when appropriate.”

West Ham, who host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, had said on Saturday night that Antonio was in a stable condition and was conscious and communicating.

Essex police said: “Officers investigating a serious collision in Epping are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage. We were called shortly after 12.50pm on Saturday 7 December to Coppice Row, Epping, following reports of what is believed to be a single vehicle collision involving a Ferrari. Emergency services attended and the driver has been taken to hospital. The vehicle has been recovered and we are no longer on scene.”

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and has become a favourite with Hammers supporters. He has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for the east Londoners and helped them win the Europa Conference League in 2023. - Guardian