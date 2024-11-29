Ireland v Wales preview: Eileen Gleeson’s side braced for high-stakes encounter

No time to vote. This marks the beginning of the end or the acceleration of a golden period for women’s football in Ireland. Either way, the stakes are off the charts with all roads leading to the second leg at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Should another wonder goal, or assist, from Katie McCabe take a result back to Dublin, a summer in Switzerland beckons.

Oil the bandwagon wheels and plug into the euphoria mainline. Or prepare for doom and gloom as we witness the greatest Republic of Ireland female team fail to meet their own high standards.

This Irish group have been relatively quiet since the 2023 World Cup, partially due to the lack of coverage of the English Super League and partly due to the reticence of head coach Eileen Gleeson.

READ MORE

None of that will matter if Ireland qualify. If they lose out to Wales, the FAI will need to explain their decisions since the World Cup ended amid accusations and recriminations.

Specifically, why Gleeson was given the Nations League B campaign last year as a trial run, and why, after six straight wins, the coaching ticket got short-term contracts to bring Ireland to Euro 2025?

The players make positive noises about Gleeson, despite her lack of managerial experience , but that was also the case during Vera Pauw’s four years in charge.

We subsequently learned that Diane Caldwell and McCabe approached Ruud Dokter, the former FAI performance director, in 2021 to outline Pauw’s shortcomings as a coach.

“The results and performances that we got were in spite of Vera being our coach,” said Caldwell, three months after last year’s tournament ended in the group stages, with McCabe and Pauw trading verbals on the Brisbane sideline, in the press room and on social media.

It was an avoidable mess if The New FAI had their house in order. Now David Courell has replaced Jonathan Hill as chief executive, a time of considered decision-making is promised.

Due to a €40 million debt, Dokter’s replacement Marc Canham has decided not to revive home-based sessions despite current League of Ireland players believing it was imminent in the guise of an under-23s squad.

“Is that going to happen immediately? No.” Courell revealed this week. “Is it still something we want to strive for? Yes. Do I have a timeline for it? Unfortunately not.”

Why not? “Financials,” he replied.

As a direct result, Julie-Ann Russell is forced to train with a local boys team in Galway, all because she focused on a career outside the game that pays a living wage while starting a family.

When pushed to explain this hole in the trumpeted Football Pathways Plan, Courell stated: “There are a lot of things we are weighing up within the association, we do take a lot of time to weigh up the benefits of the different ideas of what we want to do. Unfortunately we can’t do everything at the same time. I take on your view but equally I respect the view of experts internally.”

Canham has a wider vision for the women’s game but that is under wraps until 2025. In the meantime, the above concerns will be muted by qualifying for another major tournament.

There are signs of progress under Gleeson, like the recall of Russell while Anna Patten and Caitlin Hayes bring a defensive steel many feared would be lost with Lou Quinn and Niamh Fahey entering the winter of their careers.

The pressure created by five Nations League losses to England (twice), Sweden (twice) and France was alleviated in July by a Denise O’Sullivan-inspired 3-1 defeat of France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sure, the French rested their best players in advance of the Olympics, but a heartwarming narrative appeared as Russell’s infant daughter Rosie became a welcome addition to international gatherings.

Regardless of what the FAI does next, the connection between McCabe’s side and young girls across the country is like nothing Irish sport has ever known. It is unique and, due to increased professionalism, it is fleeting.

That’s why qualification is vital. Failure to reach the Euros will see the wheels come off as commercial opportunities shift elsewhere.

The stakes are equally daunting in The Principality. Wales have never reached a major tournament and, with Jess Fishlock leading the charge at 37, this is being framed as their moment.

“Occasions like this, the magnitude of it can be overwhelming,” said Fishlock, “so I go into them with the thought process of playing the game I love, the way I have my whole career and hopefully, hopefully that will be enough.”

Fishlock, who has 46 goals from 156 caps, will start despite a recent injury but Gleeson must plan without Ellen Molloy and Jess Jiu, young talents with the potential to become O’Sullivan and McCabe mark 2.0.

“We know they are absolutely beatable because of the game in February [when Ireland lost a friendly 2-0 in Tallaght],” said Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson.

“These women have punched above their weight for a decade, a team that runs on pride and passion for their country, a team that knows nothing but giving their all for their flag. Their faces are front and centre on Welsh TVs. These women are the heroines of a generation of women here in Wales, building a pathway and a normalcy for female sporting excellence in this great country of ours.”

Replace “Welsh” with “Irish” and Wilkinson is talking about the opposition. Career-defining moments beckon for everyone involved.

Rep of Ireland (possible): Brosnan (Everton); Connolly (Lazio), Patten (Aston Villa), Hayes (Celtic); Larkin (Crystal Palace), Stapleton (Sunderland), O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Russell (Galway United); Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), McCabe (Arsenal); Carusa (San Diego Wave).