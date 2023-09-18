Diane Caldwell: ‘The results and performances that we got were in spite of Vera Pauw being our coach’

After months of silence by Republic of Ireland players about the specific style of their former manager Vera Pauw, veteran defender Diane Caldwell has revealed that “the results and performances that we got were in spite of Vera being our coach.”

Caldwell, 35, was speaking ahead of Ireland’s first match since the World Cup last July, the Nations League tie against Northern Ireland on Saturday, which doubles as the first ever women’s football international at the Aviva Stadium.

“We just need to raise our standards in all levels of performance on and off the pitch,” she Caldwell. “Expectations of ourselves and expectations of staff.

“Increase the levels of professionalism across the board, in every facet, be it match analysis, opponent analysis, performance, nutrition, recovery, everything across the board to get the best out of us as players and a group on the pitch.”

This suggested a lack of all the above during Pauw’s four years in charge.

“I think there are many areas, yeah, that could have been better under her tenure,” said Caldwell.

“The same performance factors I just mentioned. I think preparation for games could have been better, physical preparation, opponent analysis, match tactics, in-game match tactics, changes, systems of play.”

So what was done well under Vera? “I think a group of players that were destined for success came together at the right time.”

When pressed for more details about the Dutch coach’s strict adherence to the philosophy of football periodisation, which contributed to the FAI not renewing her contract, Caldwell said:

“From my position as a pretty experienced player I don’t think it was up to the standard I expected at international level. I think the results and performances that we got were in spite of Vera being our coach.”

The FC Zurich defender also revealed that senior Irish players did approach Pauw to seek a modernisation of her methods.

“We approached her many times about professionalising many aspects, but it was hard to get change. She obviously made myself a part of the leadership that she created, along with a few other players, so she gave us that position to use our voice and try to talk on behalf of the team.

“I think we tried to do that as a group the best that we could but obviously, at the end of the day, she is the coach and she controls everything. We can only say and try to change so much.”

Earlier, when Ireland captain Katie McCabe was asked about the FAI decision to cut ties with Pauw last month, she responded: “You are well aware of the review the FAI had done post tournament. That is never a decision for the players to make. The FAI felt they wanted to go in a different direction from a football point of view, and we need to respect that decision.

“We don’t make that decision as players as much as the ‘player power’ narrative has been thrown around. That’s not the case.

“We understand how the public can interpret that but we are footballers at the end of the day. We want to talk about football, we don’t want to be talking about all this nitty gritty that is going on in the media. We want to focus on training and playing.”