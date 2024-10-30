Julie-Ann Russell intent on staying in shape for Wales showdown

Julie-Ann Russell celebrates scoring the first goal against Georgia in the European Qualifier Play-offs Round 1 second leg at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Galway United striker Julie-Ann Russell has a specific plan to ensure match sharpness come Ireland’s European Championships playoff first leg against Wales in Cardiff on November 29th.

“For me I will train with the boys team at my local club, Salthill Devon, to stay fit and sharp for the next couple of weeks,” Russell revealed after scoring in the 3-0 defeat of Georgia at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

“It’s so important and training with boys who are fitter and faster and stronger than girls genetically, I am looking forward to staying sharp coming into the next game, and a bit of CrossFit in Moycullen and a bit of running. I can’t sit still.”

Russell and Athlone Town goalkeeper Katie Keane were the only League of Ireland players included in Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the 9-0 aggregate rout of Georgia that sets up a final qualifier against Wales.

The FAI’s discontinued training sessions in Abbotstown for home-based players are due to be replaced by under-23 camps, under Marc Canham’s player pathways plan. But a timeline on reviving the link between a semi-professional club player and the fully professional international squad does not currently exist.

“I believe there is an under-23 squad coming,” said Russell, who is 33 but would presumably train with the underage panel. “Obviously it’s been said for a while but I think it’s imminent, so yeah, it’s all about budgets and whatnot.

“But once that comes in place, that gap between 19s and seniors will close and it will give the younger girls an opportunity to keep striving towards making the senior team. I think once that comes in it will be brilliant.”

Former Ireland managers Colin Bell and Vera Pauw previously utilised the regular gatherings at FAI headquarters to keep an eye on players living in Ireland, but Gleeson said they were no longer fit for purpose.

“The home-based sessions did a role for when it was on and then it started to lose its role, which was the purpose of developing players and engaging players which had potential to go to the senior A team,” said Gleeson recently.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe celebrates scoring the third goal against Georgia with Julie-Ann Russell and Abbie Larkin at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We believe we can do better in terms of talent management. We can be much more specific with our high potential players.”

Besides CrossFit and training with men, Russell will be monitored by the FAI performance coach Ivi Casagrande, who keeps tabs on every member of the extended squad outside the international windows.

Russell, who returned to football after having her daughter Rosie in 2023, was so effective at left wing back against Georgia that it allowed captain Katie McCabe to take up more central, attacking positions.

“I vividly remember watching the first [World Cup 2023] game against Australia,” Russell continued. “Rosie was about two weeks old. I was so emotional watching the girls on the couch, so happy for them. I know the hard work and grit and determination they put in and some of them were my best friends that were playing.

“I was so proud and never in my life did I think I’d be back playing again. It’s phenomenal and it’d be my dream to play in the Euros.”

Seats behind the goal at Cardiff City Stadium are £8 (€9.60), it is £10 (€12) for a ticket in the main stand and children can gain entry for £3 (€4.60). Prices for the second leg at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday December 3rd start at €10 for kids, €25 for an adult and €50 for two adults and two under 16s.

The Aviva tickets go on presale on Thursday morning at 10am and general sale on Friday morning.

“I would say Wales are a similar level to ourselves,” Gleeson added. “They have good forwards like Jess Fishlock, good midfielders like Ceri Holland. The same as us, they are culturally very passionate, and I think it will be a really good battle.

“It’s about both squads keeping players fit and available.”