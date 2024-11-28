Shamrock Rovers take step closer to knockout stages with heroic draw in Vienna

Conference League: Rapid Wien 1 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Cvetković 9, Kenny 55)

Johnny Kenny struck a 55th-minute equaliser at Allianz Stadion on Thursday night as Shamrock Rovers edged a step closer to the knockout stages of the Uefa Conference League with an impressive draw against Rapid Vienna.

At 1-0 behind at the midway stage of the action courtesy of Nenad Cvetkovic’s deadlock breaker, the Hoops cancelled out the Austrian outfit’s lead when Kenny shook the net for his fifth European goal of 2024. This means that Stephen Bradley’s charges currently occupy 10th place in the competition’s league phase with just two games left to play, and with those positioned between 9th and 24th progressing into a play-off round at that point, Rovers are well on course to advance beyond the current phase of the Conference League.

Despite Kenny having an early shot off a breakaway move that drifted past the target, Rapid quickly set out their attacking stall in this encounter. Team captain Matthias Seidl and Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangare were both denied by the woodwork, before the home team eventually took the lead on nine minutes as centre-half Cvetkovic powered an unstoppable volley beyond of Hoops netminder Leon Pohls from a set-piece move.

This was very much a case of the home team’s persistence ultimately paying off and the travelling Rovers contingent breathed a sigh of relief when Rapid’s on-loan striker Dion Drena Beljo shot harmlessly wide from close-range in the 11th minute.

In stark contrast to his Hoops counterpart Pohls, Rapid custodian Niklas Hedl was largely untroubled during the opening period and Rovers – who had seven points to their name coming into this fixture – were facing into a one-goal deficit when the play resumed in Vienna.

The Hoops then looked set to suffer a further blow when referee Gergo Bogar awarded a penalty to Rapid five minutes into the second half. However, after he was asked to review the incident by video assistant referee Tamas Bognar, Bogar ultimately determined that Rovers midfielder Gary O’Neill hadn’t handled a ball into the area by Louis Schaub.

This helped the League of Ireland side to keep within touching distance of Rapid and they spectacularly found themselves on level terms five minutes later.

After racing impressively down the left wing, Josh Honohan delivered an enticing cross into the box, where Kenny was on hand to fire home his third goal of this league phase for the Dublin club.

This suddenly had Rovers within sight of another massive European result, but Rapid were once again denied by the crossbar when Beljo rose above Pohls to meet a Heidl corner from the left-hand side.

Yet the Tallaght men were playing with much greater intent in the second period and a snap shot by Kenny 11 minutes from the end bounced off the body of Hedl, before shaking the post and going behind for a corner.

The lively Kenny also forced a low save out of Hedl in the 87th minute after he turned sharply inside the final-third and while Rapid ended the contest with 68 per cent of the possession, a diligent defensive showing guided Rovers towards a share of the spoils.

RAPID VIENNA: Hedl; Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Auer; Seidl (Wurmbrand, 88 mins), Grgic, Sangare, Schaub (Kaygin, 67 mins); Beljo, Burgstaller (Bischof, 67 mins).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Burns (Clarke, 88 mins), O’Neill (Nugent, 75 mins), Poom, Honohan; Watts (Byrne, 88 mins), Farrugia; Kenny.

Referee: G Bogar (Hungary).