Evan Ferguson has nothing to prove, says Brighton manager

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says teenager Evan Ferguson has nothing to prove in Wednesday night’s home Carabao Cup tie against Wolves.

Republic of Ireland striker Ferguson, who stepped off the bench in Saturday’s goalless home draw against Ipswich, is poised to make his first start under Hurzeler after recovering from an ankle injury sustained last season.

The Seagulls boss said: “He doesn’t have to show me what he can do because I know what his potential is. I saw a lot of games of his already in the past when he played for Brighton.

“He’s a great finisher in the box. He has the whole package for a striker.”

Ferguson, who has not started for the Seagulls since March, scored six goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances last season.

Hurzeler added: “It’s important that he integrates in our style of play, that he follows our principles. That’s the most important thing for me.

“He should do his work on the pitch in possession, out of possession. He should help the team and then he will have a great impact on our game for sure.”

Brazil forward Joao Pedro remains doubtful and will be assessed after missing out at the weekend due to a knock and club-record signing Georginio Rutter is unavailable after appearing for Leeds in the competition’s previous round.

Netherlands midfielder Mats Wieffer, a £25.4million summer signing from Feyenoord, is in contention to make his first start since the opening-day win at Everton after injury.

But Germany Under-21s midfielder Brajan Gruda may have to wait a little longer for his first appearance following his £25m move from Mainz in August.

“Mats Wieffer will be an option,” Hurzeler added. “Brajan Gruda is still in rehab training, which we have to go day-by-day with.

“But he’s making great improvements with his issue and I’m really looking forward to him being back in training soon.”

Hurzeler is likely to make other changes – Tariq Lamptey is among those expected to start – as the Seagulls bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions to six matches.