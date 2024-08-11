Arne Slot era at Liverpool gets under way with calmness and control

Liverpool were back in their natural habitat, dominating play and winning convincingly, yet Anfield felt unusual.

Maybe it was the sight of supporters applying sun cream while basking in temperatures more familiar to Sevilla than Merseyside, but more likely it was the calmness that radiated from the home technical area to the home team. The adaptation to the Arne Slot era is under way.

After almost nine years of manic energy and wild gesticulation on the Anfield sidelines there was calmness in the place where Jürgen Klopp once stood. His successor was a model of composure by comparison. Premier League match officials will be overjoyed at the news. Slot’s most theatrical move was to remove hands from pockets to direct another tactical instruction. They are clearly filtering through.

Liverpool’s new head coach’s demeanour was reflected in the approach of his team in the 4-1 defeat of Sevilla. It was only a friendly, watched by a crowd of more than 59,000, and against a Sevilla side that endured a turbulent campaign with three coaches last season and are themselves starting anew under García Pimienta. But there were still conclusions to be drawn.

Liverpool were less intense but more measured in possession compared to the previous regime. What they lose in intensity, Slot believes, they will gain in control. There remained a ferocity and potency to Liverpool’s play in the final third, however, as demonstrated by four goals of the highest quality.

Diogo Jota lashed a left-foot volley into the top corner after Liverpool kept pressure on the visitors from a free-kick. Luis Díaz swept an emphatic finish into the same spot having been released by Jota, who impressed in the central striking role that Slot envisages for Darwin Núñez. The Colombia international tapped home at the end of a flowing move that illustrated how Liverpool midfielders, in this case Dominik Szoboszlai, will be tasked with breaking in behind opposition defences this season.

Both Diaz goals originated from Alisson playing the ball long. The exciting 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who replaced the Colombian after 62 minutes, pounced on a poor defensive header in the Sevilla penalty area and steered a half-volley into the bottom corner. Díaz and Mohamed Salah threatened constantly down the flanks. Díaz’s first performance under Slot showed why Liverpool never went all out to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle when the England international was offered in June.

“I think you can see we focus a lot on the build up, a lot more responsibility for our centre-backs with and without the ball,” said Virgil van Dijk, who was also making his first appearance under the Dutch coach following a three-week holiday after Euro 2024.

“But obviously our midfielders are important as well and we try to create certain patterns on what the opponent does against us.

“I think you can see in the way we play that the moments we have during the game, they are looking good. They still need to be fine-tuned and we still need to be flexible as we were with the goal Lucho scored.

“We tried to play short but when they go man v man then you have to think about overplaying that first and second line, and then sprint and get the second ball. We have to find the right balance in that sense but you can clearly see the patterns that we tried to create and the build up. So far, so good and we have to keep doing it.”

The Liverpool captain is one of three stellar names who have entered the final year of their contracts, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold the others. When asked for an update on his contract situation, Van Dijk said: “There is no changes at the moment.”

Slot mainly became animated when Liverpool dwelt too long on the ball, in his view, in defence. His backline were under orders to play quicker through the lines when a Jarell Quansah slip presented Stanis Idumbo with an early chance that was skied into the Kop.

That apart, Liverpool’s one-touch football and interplay made for a hugely encouraging Anfield bow. It was followed later in the day by a behind-closed-doors friendly against Las Palmas. Núñez, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley all started the second game.

At the end of his first Anfield victory Slot gave a polite little wave to supporters behind his dugout and whistled along as Town Called Malice boomed from the PA. Fist-pumps to the Kop may have been consigned to the past but not, on this evidence, the sight of Liverpool dominating and winning with ease.

“We all want to achieve the best that we can,” Van Dijk said.

“We’re participating in each competition to try and win it. It’s almost impossible to do that but we are ready for the start of the Premier League and then we hopefully grow into the season. I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but they are working behind the scenes and I trust the club that they will get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition we are in.”