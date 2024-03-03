Frustration growing as Burnley lose for 11th time at Turf Moor

Premier League: Burnley 0 Bournemouth 2

Frustration is growing at Turf Moor over the abject nature of their futile attempts to stay in the Premier League. Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo condemned Burnley to their 11th home defeat in 14 matches to provide Bournemouth with a first victory since St Stephen’s Day.

The form table does not lie and the teams arrived as the two worst in the league, having secured five points between them in the calendar year. Neither showed much in the way of confidence and, despite being far the better team, Burnley rarely looked like scoring, instead having to accept a fate with which they have become far too familiar.

Burnley are a club with strong traditions. Under Sean Dyche in the Premier League, everyone knew what to expect from them: they were direct and robust, hassling teams constantly to punch above their weight. Under Vincent Kompany, and back in the top flight, they are equally predictable. They have a strong start, look dangerous in the final third until failing to deal with something straightforward and going behind.

In the opening five minutes Bournemouth were put under plenty of pressure, leading to Wilson Odobert’s first-time shot, Burnley’s first on target in three games, from a Lorenz Assignon cross but Neto saved with limited fuss. There was plenty of zip and energy to what Burnley did in the early stages, but it really is the hope that kills you.

Neto launched the ball up the pitch and Burnley failed to deal with it, allowing Lewis Cook to lob a pass over the top for Kluivert. The Dutch forward took control, Dara O’Shea sold himself easily before Kluivert thrashed the ball in from close range.

Burnley were the better team, dominating possession without finding the cutting edge that has escaped them all season. Bournemouth knew they were in a game and were trying to slow down proceedings, wasting time whenever they had a restart. Kompany was clearly irked by these shenanigans, repeatedly making the fourth official aware of his annoyance.

There were four excellent chances in quick succession for Burnley. First David Fofana had a toe-poke repelled, with Jacob Bruun Larsen’s follow-up blocked by Adam Smith. Bruun Larsen then had a free-kick clawed superbly away by the goalkeeper from underneath the bar and Vitinho headed over from close range. It was starting to feel like Burnley would never score again. Maybe they won’t.

A Burnley player did put the ball in the net when Josh Cullen turned home from a few yards but David Coote assessed that the Bournemouth right-back Smith had been pushed in the back in the build-up and chalked it off, much to Kompany’s chagrin.

Bournemouth’s ambition was limited, happy to soak up the consistent pressure while being confident Burnley would be unable to take any scoring opportunities. Andoni Iraola’s side wanted to play on the counter, knowing if they could turn Burnley’s fragile defence quickly, they could do some damage.

Semenyo had two excellent chances on the counter to finish off Burnley’s spirit but sent both wide. He eventually sealed the points by dribbling into the box before his shot was deflected in off Charlie Taylor. Cue the home crowd exiting at a pace, booing as they went.

You make your own luck in this game and the Clarets have enjoyed none. Burnley are accustomed to this type of defeat and they cannot complain that they are 11 points from safety with as many to play. – Guardian