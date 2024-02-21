Damien Duff: I’d rather the Casement Park money went to League of Ireland academies

Duff might not engage in some pre-match reading. But there are plenty who always want to read him. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A Damien Duff press conference attracts a crowd at the best of times. Given the context behind his latest appearance, labelling the FAI’s ongoing search for a manager embarrassing after Shelbourne began their latest campaign on Friday night, while also saying he had no interest in leaving Tolka Park despite receiving an indirect approach to discuss the position, there were always going to a few extra bodies to hear him speak on Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t really have a theory,” says Duff when asked why he thought there is still no successor for Stephen Kenny. “I said the word embarrassing the other night – didn’t mean to say it, there’s a headline – look, we’re all different.

“I get that their [FAI] line of work is about process, do this and do that. I’m an overnight, snappy (clicks fingers). I don’t see how it should take four months to appoint someone. I really don’t. I find it crazy.”

[ Germany World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63 after cardiac arrest ]

Duff’s honesty and willingness to give an opinion are enthralling, though perhaps his nearest and dearest don’t always agree.

READ MORE

“I know there’s a headline of ‘Damien said this’ ... my wife always dreads the morning when turning on the phone – ‘What have you said now?’ She doesn’t know why I’m at Tolka today. ‘F***ing shut up.’”

Spousal wishes pushed to the side, Duff was speaking on the same afternoon two pieces of news filtered through. First, the Government’s promise of €50 million for the development of Casement Park. Plenty are up in arms that this investment comes while soccer facilities in the Republic are falling apart.

“Will Casement Park bring through footballers?” asks Duff. “Maybe in a roundabout way. Academies for me is where the future of Irish football is.

“Fifty million ... how many [Euro 2028] games will it host? Four? Great. We’ll go to the toilet four times. I’d rather [it was] spent on academies. It’s not always black and white. Some people would prefer to spend it on stadiums.”

At this stage a reporter, no doubt agreeing with Duff, interjects that it will be a GAA, not a soccer stadium in the long run.

“Exactly,” says Duff. “People get p**d off because a lot of stuff comes down to common sense and ... not a lot of people have that.”

I wouldn’t be knocking on the door of the FAI and Marc because I’m no expert on anything, but I do speak from my heart and am a bit emotional

The second piece of news was FAI director of football Marc Canham revealing his new pathways plan for the development of sport in the Republic. Canham says his team spent 11,000 hours speaking to 3,000 people from the grassroots and League of Ireland game. Was Shelbourne’s manager on that list?

“No, but I might speak a lot of s**t so I’m fine with that. I’ve no interest in it anyway. There’s a lot of voices out there that don’t need my stuff thrown in. It probably doesn’t help but it is what it is.

“I wouldn’t be knocking on the door of the FAI and Marc because I’m no expert on anything, but I do speak from my heart and am a bit emotional.

[ FAI to announce Ireland manager before Belgium and Switzerland games ]

“Sometimes the most dangerous person in the room is the man with nothing to lose. I don’t need to keep people in there happy. I’m not looking at the endgame or long game. I just say it as it is now. If I don’t accept it, I’ll tell you.

“It’s all very well having a plan. I’ve a plan every week which I try to execute and do it with lovely presentations I take great pride in ... Plans for me are about execution straight away.

“The 55 [107] page document? I’ll forward it on to everybody ... They can read it there because I won’t be reading it.

“Look, there’s a game Friday night, sold out, [largest crowd] since 2006 ... Might see you there.”

Duff might not engage in some prematch reading. But there are plenty who always want to read him.