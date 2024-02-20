FAI to announce Ireland manager before Belgium and Switzerland games

FAI director of football Marc Canham believes the appointment of a Republic of Ireland men’s head coach can happen in the next fortnight.

“We hope to conclude that process as soon as possible, we are getting closer,” said Canham at the FAI pathways strategy launch at the Aviva Stadium. “We are following a very similar process to the appointment of a women’s head coach, a similar timeline. I am not going to comment on any individuals or any circumstances but we continue to have positive conversations with candidates about the role.”

Canham refused to get into specifics but interpreting his words in the strictest sense, there is a two-week deadline to replace Stephen Kenny. It took him 15 weeks to settle on Eileen Gleeson as the Ireland women’s head coach in mid-December. Kenny’s contract was not extended 13 weeks ago.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman and ex-Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon will not succeed Kenny, according to numerous reports. Both veteran managers were interviewed for the vacant position by the FAI recruitment team of Canham, chief executive Jonathan Hill and Packie Bonner.

Lee Carsley had been the association’s main target, with informal approaches made to the England under-21 coach while Kenny was still in the role. Anthony Barry’s candidacy for the hands-on coaching role could be revived if his time working under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich comes to an end.

“It’s a confidential process,” Canham added. “We have run a very tight process. With respect to all of the people that we have spoken to and are speaking to, we just need to make sure that we keep that completely confidential.

“So it’s just the same message – the process is ongoing, we know that it is an important role for Irish football, I absolutely understand that and understand the responsibility, and we are doing things in the right way and we hope to conclude that process as soon as possible.”

In December, Hill stressed the importance of completing the recruitment process in February. If the process stalls again, an interim appointment could be required for the March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

John O’Shea may enter the interim frame as the former Manchester United defender briefly coached the Ireland squad last year, under Kenny, before taking a position with Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Rooney was sacked after 83 days so O’Shea is available again.

Meanwhile, on hiring a replacement for Gleeson’s former position, the FAI head of women’s and girls’ football, Canham said the process was ongoing.

“We advertised that almost a day after Eileen was announced as the permanent head coach. We have started the interview process and we hope to conclude that as soon as possible. It is a really important role for the game.

“I would say that although we are recruiting the head of women’s and girls’ football, which is essentially the leader of that area of the game, we do already have a workforce inside the Association delivering against women’s and girls’ projects and initiatives, so that work isn’t stopping because we haven’t got that person in place. But we hope to conclude that as soon as possible and that will be a key role to develop women’s and girls’ football in Ireland.”