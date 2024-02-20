World Cups, Euros and Champions League: New FAI plan targets glorious future for Irish teams

FAI director of football Marc Canham (centre) with Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (left) and Republic of Ireland Women's player Áine O'Gorman (right). Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

FAI director of football Marc Canham’s long-awaited “pathways plan” for the game in Ireland begins by asking the reader to envisage a utopian future.

“Can you imagine what it would be like for Irish football if we had teams that were in the final stages of every major tournament, we had a League of Ireland club regularly competing in the Uefa Champions League and every child in Ireland played at least one hour of football every single week?”

Canham seeks to turn imagination into reality, where it’s 1990 every other year, Shamrock Rovers winter between Manchester, Madrid and Munich, and education and soccer become intertwined in a similar way to at established rugby, GAA and hockey schools.

“We cannot continue doing what we are currently doing,” said Canham in advance of a media briefing to explain what he hopes to achieve over the next 12 years.

“Put simply, football in Ireland is not maximising its potential and is not delivering what it could for the country.”

A three-track funding model appears on page 105 of the former Premier League coaching director’s 107-page document: “Investment will be required at different stages of the delivery of the strategy and will be secured within three key areas: the FAI, football stakeholders [financial aid from Fifa and Uefa], and Government funding.”

“Private investment” also gets a mention in the small print.

The strategy is sold upon three Ps – “pathways, participation and performance” – as Canham’s team spent 11,000 hours (15 months) since August 2022 consulting more than 3,000 people from grassroots and League of Ireland clubs.

Essentially, the FAI want to create eight regional divisions working off the same rewritten rule book and a streamlined fixture calendar that creates a pyramid system, comparable to European countries with similar populations, such as Croatia and Belgium, that have functional football industries to enable “sustained international success”.

The pathways P seeks “alignment with education” so Irish children can take part in football for their “whole life”.

The P for participation entails pushing a fixture list from January to December while introducing a head of football at every club and to oversee every league.

The third P, performance, was flagged by Canham last year and aims to develop an Irish “style of play” for all international teams, with 80 per cent of affiliates preferring an approach that ”builds up through the thirds” or “dominates in and out of possession”.

“Our proposed football pathways plan takes a full view of Irish football and its potential for development and is designed to ensure that a clear pathway is in place for all young players, through their teenage years and into their adult lives,” said FAI president Paul Cooke.

Tony Keohane, the association’s independent chairperson, added: “The board of the FAI is 100 per cent behind Marc on this plan. It is clear what we need to do and the urgency with which we need to do it and he has our full support as he sets out to deliver it.”

The negative connotations of Brexit are flipped into a positive – if the League of Ireland academy systems are adequately funded – as teenage talent remains at home for longer. In 2019, 85 per cent of the Ireland under-17 boys squad were based abroad but by 2022 that proportion had dropped to 20 per cent.

“Football is the number one sport in Ireland with over 225,000 registered players, over 80,000 active volunteers and over 350,000 people participating in the game on a regular basis,” Canham writes.

“It is clear that football in Ireland is not maximising its potential. We need to change how we think about the development of football in Ireland. We must think bigger, think differently, and enhance our level of ambition.”

As things stand, pathways from the amateur to the professional game are fractured and in some areas of the country non-existent. Canham highlights the “inconsistent approach to underage football” with “very little provision” for under-8 to under-11 teams. The plan also intends to avoid 11-vs-11 matches until the under-13 age grade while Canham believes there is too much focus on “competition and winning” and reiterates that “football is not maximising its opportunity with education”.

There is also direct criticism of the FAI’s former technical director Ruud Dokter as, the report states, the previous plan was “not as successful as it could be as there was no accountability”.

The document also repeats the FAI’s intention to “deliver a women’s and girls football strategy” but it is light on information. Seemingly, such a strategy begins with three words: “collaborate, inspire, impact.”

The association has been without a head of women’s and girls football since Eileen Gleeson was named Republic of Ireland head coach in September.

The intention is to create a national academy for girls aged from 12 to 16, supported by Uefa and Fifa grants, which could be similar to the Irish Football Association system created for Northern Ireland’s male underage talent.