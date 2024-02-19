Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones ruled out of Carabao Cup final

Liverpool's Diogo Jota is placed on to a stretcher after picking up an injury in the Premier League game against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones will both miss the Carabao Cup final as Liverpool’s injury problems mount ahead of Sunday’s encounter with Chelsea.

Jota and Jones were withdrawn in the first half of the 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday with respective knee and ankle injuries. Scans have since confirmed the pair face a spell on the sidelines and will not be available for the Wembley final, when Liverpool will also be without Trent Alexander-Arnold. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alisson are both major doubts due to hamstring issues.

Liverpool will await further tests on Jota and Jones before putting a timescale on their recoveries. Reports in Portugal have claimed the in-form striker faces up to two months out with a knee injury, but should be back before the end of Jürgen Klopp’s final season in charge and ahead of the European Championship in Germany.

Alexander-Arnold will be absent against Chelsea after aggravating a knee ligament injury while goalkeeper Alisson suffered a hamstring problem in training on Friday. His deputy, Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher, is Klopp’s regular starter in the Carabao Cup.

Darwin Núñez added to Liverpool’s injury crisis at Brentford when complaining of a muscle issue that prompted his half-time substitution. Thiago Alcântara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joël Matip and Ben Doak are also sidelined by long-term injury problems. – Guardian