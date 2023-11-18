Netherlands v Ireland: Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello and welcome to coverage of Ireland’s game against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, kick-off at 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time) in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B.

This is Ireland’s final fixture in what has been a disappointing and fruitless campaign. Tonight in Amsterdam Ireland’s qualification journey officially reaches the end of the road, though Stephen Kenny’s side have been spluttering down a cul-de-sac for quite some time now.

Ireland enter this encounter having won just two of their seven group games, suffering defeat in the other five. The two victories came against Gibraltar. This is a match which might also prove to be Kenny’s last competitive game at the helm.

Ireland face New Zealand in a friendly at the Aviva on Tuesday night. Exciting, right? A shot at revenge for Paris last month it most certainly will not be. Rather, history will almost certainly recall it as a footnote for no other reason other than the game which marked Kenny’s farewell.

And if that is indeed how it all unravels, there will be genuine pity and regret among Ireland fans at how the endgame played out for the current Ireland boss. Because the position and the role of managing his country clearly means a lot to Kenny, it’s not just another gig, it’s the gig of his life. But it hasn’t worked out. Ireland have not reached the heights he and many Irish fans would have wanted – luck hasn’t exactly gone his way either but ultimately the results haven’t been good enough.

Some future Ireland manager might ultimately reap the rewards of Kenny’s work in bringing through so many young players, but the development needed won’t come in time to keep him in the Irish dugout. Perhaps, if nothing else, in Amsterdam tonight Kenny might at least get one outing where fortune comes his way.

Kick-off is just under two hours away. We’ll keep the build-up going until then by bringing you some pre-match reading from our stable of writers, and we will post the team news as soon as we have had from both camps.