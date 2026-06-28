Canada first into last 16 as Stephen Eustáquio scores in stoppage time against South Africa

World Cup Round of 32: South Africa 0 Canada 1 (Eustaquio 90+1)

Jesse Marsch clenched both fists and, for a split second, seemed to resist the temptation to charge on to the pitch to celebrate the goal that sent Canada into the last 16 of the World Cup. But then all hell broke loose, Marsch, some of his Canada staff and a raft of unused substitutes emptied on to the turf.

Sixty-four seconds into at least five minutes of second-half stoppage time, Stephen Eustáquio chested a South Africa clearance and struck a sweet right-foot shot with his laces, the ball thudding into the bottom corner of the goal. It was undoubtedly deserved but for so long it was impossible to shake the sense that the game was heading for extra time, South Africa seemingly content to play the long game, showing little ambition on the ball. Their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, was frequently booed for retaining possession.

For both teams, the very essence of being here, in the knockout stages, was a groundbreaking moment worth celebrating. As Hugo Broos, the South Africa head coach, outlined, getting to this point meant the tournament had been a success. “But once you are there, you want more,” said the 74-year-old, the oldest manager left in the competition, speaking on behalf of all of the Bafana Bafana supporters, most of whom arrived again more in hope than expectation. “Everybody said Bafana Bafana was a joke, nobody believed in it,” he said this week when reflecting on walking into the job in 2021.

Canada were signposted as favourites for the game despite leaving behind home comforts for the first time, failure to take top spot in Group B meaning they surrendered home advantage to Switzerland. As co-hosts, the significance of the occasion was not lost on Canada. “Playing knockout football, it’s win or you go home,” said Alphonso Davies, the captain who again began on the bench despite Jesse Marsch saying he was “more than ready” to perform. Marsch, born in Wisconsin, high-fived all of his backroom staff after singing every word of O Canada, the national anthem.

It had been a slow-burn contest until the 44th minute, when the returning Moise Bombito saw a header cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba. Chaos ensued in the South Africa penalty box, Tani Oluwaseyi and Alistair Johnston getting in each other’s way as they tried to head the ball back towards goal and Derek Cornelius recorded a swing and a miss before Williams repelled Tajon Buchanan’s strike. It was Cornelius who wasted Canada’s other big opening midway through the first half, failing to generate any power on a header after meeting Stephen Eustáquio’s free-kick when unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box.

Ronwen Williams of South Africa fails to save a shot from Stephen Eustaquio of Canada. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty

Until Bombito’s header, the sight of the AFC Richmond striker Dani Rojas, of Ted Lasso fame, appearing on the 1,000-tonne wraparound screen, a kind of giant chandelier, drew the loudest cheers. Canada undoubtedly stitched together the better of the moves. Jonathan David was too lax after his strike partner Oluwaseyi located him inside the box and Sphephelo Sithole was first on the scene to sniff the danger. The other obvious talking point was the non-award of a penalty on the verge of first-half added time. The Portuguese referee, João Pinheiro, was the calmest man in the stadium after noting Khuliso Mudau – just about – got studs on the ball after Richie Laryea fell in the box. At first glance it seemed a certain penalty, but replays suggested the official was correct. Marsch, however, fumed at the decision and only Bombito, evidently seeing little point in protests, prevented him from making a beeline for Pinheiro after the half-time whistle sounded.

South Africa improved in the second half after an extremely limited showing in the first. They struggled to bother Canada’s backline, Teboho Mokoena’s first-time shot five minutes into this contest, from pushing 30 yards, represented their only shot on target.

Oswin Appollis cut inside after the hour but his shot was wayward, quickly fading from view. Maxime Crépeau was untroubled but up the other end his opposite number Williams was called into action midway through the second half. Williams got his left glove to Oluwaseyi’s strike after the Villarreal striker bore down on goal. But the momentum on the ball appeared to present David with an opportune moment a few yards out on the rebound, only for Mbekezeli Mbokazi to hook clear. Thalente Mbatha rushed towards the goal-line to congratulate the 20-year-old Mbokazi, who plays for Chicago Fire, on denying a near-certain goal.

Davies said the joyous scenes in Toronto, where Canada played their opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina brought tears to his eyes, but it was Eustáquio, who has deputised as Canada’s captain in his absence, who brought the house down here. Just as extra time and potentially penalties beckoned, he took aim to tee up a last-16 tie against either Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on Friday. – Guardian