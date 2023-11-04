Waterford earn premier division playoff after seeing off Cobh Ramblers in extra-time

Waterford's Romeo Akachukwu,Derik Osede, Dean McMenamy and Rowan McDonald at the end of the game. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

League of Ireland playoff: Waterford FC 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Waterford FC are one game away from League Of Ireland Premier Division Football for 2024 after overcoming the stern challenge of Cobh Ramblers in this entertaining playoff contest at Turners Cross.

During what was a bright opening, Waterford looked to stamp their authority on proceedings in the opening stages, with Roland Idowu shooting wide in the 9th minute.

Cobh went close on 24 minutes when Brendan Frahill headed just wide from a Mikie Rowe free kick.

While on 42 minutes Waterford had their best chance of the opening half, when Ronan Coughlan misfired from a great position in the penalty area.

It was Waterford that took the lead early into the second half, when Coughlan slotted home after getting onto the end of a long ball from Barry Baggley.

Ramblers almost equalised through a superb long range strike by James O’Leary and that forced a good save out of Sam Sargeant in the Waterford goal.

Keith Long’s Blues side went in search of a second and Derik Osede went close with a header which was saved well by Lee Steacy in the Cobh goal. Waterford went close again on 77 minutes, as Coughlan forced a fine save out of Ramblers shot stopper Steacy through a powerful drive.

Cobh got back on level terms in the 88th minute and ultimately took the game to extra time. After a scramble in the box, an acrobatic effort by Matthew McKevitt ended up in the back of the net.

Ramblers had two brilliant chances to score early during extra time as Waweru and Doherty went close. However, it was Waterford that went ahead in the 100th minute of action when Giles Phillips headed in powerfully from a Shane Griffin corner kick.

Waterford will now face off against Cork City in another Munster Derby clash next week, to determine who will be playing Premier Division football in 2024.

WATERFORD FC: Sargeant; Power, Phillips, Osede, Burke; McDonald (McMenamy, 90 +1), Baggley; Idowu (Griffin, 73), Akachukwu (O’Keeffe, 82), Parsons ; Coughlan.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Browne, Lyons, Frahill, Eguaibor (McKevitt, 77); Abbott (Desmond, 81) , Phillips (Holland, 81) ; Rowe (Byrne, 81) , Doherty , O’Leary (O’Brien, 70) ; Waweru (Thibaut, 117)

Referee: David Dunne.