Eileen Gleeson to replace Vera Pauw as Ireland manager on interim basis

Eileen Gleeson (left) will take on the role of Interim Head Coach of the Ireland Women's National Team, following the departure of Vera Pauw (right). Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The FAI have revealed that Eileen Gleeson will be the Republic of Ireland interim manager for the crucial Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary next month.

Gleeson served as Vera Pauw’s assistant manager for two years before becoming head coach at Glasgow City.

Pauw was cut loose by the FAI board of directors on Tuesday night. The 60-year-old Dutch coach had sought a two-year extension to bring Ireland up to the 2025 European Championships in Switzerland but the 11-strong board, made up of seven men and four women, decided to start a fresh recruitment process.

Despite Ireland exiting the World Cup at the group stages on July 31st, the search for a new manager is only beginning now.

Gleeson parted ways with Glasgow last year, citing other work commitments, before being named the FAI head of women and girls’ football in January.

Pauw has been approached for comment.

The association has not provided any concrete information about their future strategy around the women’s game in Ireland, with chief executive Jonathan Hill avoiding media interaction during the World Cup and last night.

Director of Football Marc Canham presented a detailed report on the state of the women’s game in Ireland to the board, and intends to publish a pathways strategy before year’s end.

Hill is believed to be keen to wait until the incoming men’s international window is over before addressing the situation.

Stephen Kenny announces his squad on Thursday for the European Championship qualifiers against France in Paris on September 7th and The Netherlands in Dublin on September 10th.

Gleeson’s Ireland face Northern Ireland on September 23rd in the first women’s international to be held at the Aviva stadium before a trip to Budapest to play Hungary three days later.

Nations League results have a significant impact on qualification to the Euros in the women’s game.