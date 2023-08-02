FAI to ‘now undertake full and comprehensive review’ of Ireland’s World Cup campaign

The Football Association of Ireland won’t be rushing in to any decision on Vera Pauw’s future as manager of the women’s team, publicly at least, announcing on Wednesday that they will “undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI board meeting in the coming weeks”.

Pauw and part of her squad, including captain Katie McCabe, landed at Dublin Airport soon after midday on Wednesday, with the rest of the players on a separate flight to ensure the entire party could be seated in business class. They will attend a homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Thursday evening.

The FAI’s decision not to offer Pauw a new contract before the World Cup, her current one expiring this month, led to speculation over her position, Monday’s spat with McCabe pouring a little extra fuel on that particular fire.

Amber Barrett, meanwhile, has become the latest squad member to take to social media to give her thoughts on the World Cup experience, the Donegal woman expressing disappointment at playing just 25 minutes in the tournament, when she came on as a substitute against Canada.

“Difficult to describe the feeling and emotions I’ve had over the last few weeks,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can personally say I’m disappointed with our swift exit and my personal lack of game time. But that’s football. Looking back on it now, I can say I’m immensely proud to have represented Ireland at a World Cup, something I didn’t really think was going to be a realistic achievement in my life.”

Barrett paid tribute to the squad and staff “who have worked tirelessly to get women’s football in Ireland to this point”, adding that “we need to continue to raise standards and push boundaries and demand more from everyone, this team has so much more success to bring and we need the support to continue”.

“Eventually we will look back on this tournament with pride and joy but now I think there is an element of hurt and the “what if” question, it shows the progression of this team, we want more.

She finished up with a reminder of who scored the goal that got the team to the World Cup. “To everyone, and I mean this, don’t ever forget, I’m the reason yous are all here, so I hope yous can get me that pint yous all promised me after Hampden.”