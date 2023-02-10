President’s Cup: Derry beat Rovers after bomb scare affects game

Derry City 2 Shamrock Rovers 0

Reports of a suspected bomb scare threatened to spoil Derry City making history inside the Brandywell when they claim their first ever President’s Cup title having defeated champions Shamrock Rovers.

During the latter stage of the game, the PSNI had been forced to seal off the immediate area with sections of the Lone Moor Road sealed off.

A near capacity attendance of 4,000 respected the competition, President Michael Higgins, introduced to the players beforehand while the Derry supporters also expressed sympathy to team boss, Ruaidhri Higgins, following the sudden death of his brother Kevin in midweek, with one minute of applause.

READ MORE

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, was escorted out of the ground 15 minutes before the final whistle.

Both sides threatened during those early stages but it was the home lot who moved into the driving seat in the 23rd minute.

The busy Michael Duffy broke on the left flank and his low centre into the danger area was turned into the net by the alert Will Patching from close range.

And Derry doubled their lead in the 39th minute following a goalkeeping howler by Rovers keeper, Leon Pohls.

Another superb deep crossfield pass from centre-back, Mark Connolly again found Duffy in space and and having moved the ball forward the winger opted to let fly from 20 yards, the ball finding its way to the net through the hands and legs of the stunned visiting custodian.

Johnny Kenny brought the best out of Brian Maher in Rovers first attack while at the other end Cian Kavanagh smashed a shot off the Rovers crossbar, before the ball was lashed in the side-netting.

And during the end-to-end action, Derry’s Sadou Diallo was carded for a heavy challenge on the half-way line.

Derry sub, Jamie McGonigle had a shot blocked in the 70th minute when well placed while Rovers sub, Graham Burke, had a shot deflected into the path of the Derry keeper minutes later.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, Connolly, S. McEleney, McJannett; Doherty, Diallo, O’Reilly, Patching, Duffy; Kavanagh. Subs. used McGonigle, McEneff, Ward.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Cleary, Lops, Grace, Watts, Nugent, Towell, Poom, Kenny, Burt, Cruise. Subs used; Burke, Clarke,Tetteh, Greene, Power,

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).