Sean Dyche confirmed as Everton manager on contract to 2025

Everton have announced the appointment of Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sean Dyche has been confirmed as Everton’s manager, taking over from Frank Lampard with the club joint-bottom of the Premier League. The team have lost 11 of their past 14 matches in all competitions and Dyche faces a daunting start with games at home to Arsenal next Saturday and then away to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Dyche was offered the job on a two-and-a-half-year contract after Everton failed to convince former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to take over mid-season.

Bielsa said he would join now but would work behind the scenes until the end of the campaign, coaching the under-21s and younger players as the club adapted to his methods. That would have left Everton needing an interim manager and they were not willing to accept that.

We can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as our new Men’s Senior Team Manager!#EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2023

Dyche has been out of work since his sacking last April by Burnley, where he kept the club in the Premier League for six successive seasons on one of the smallest budgets in the division and guided them into Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track. I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them.

“We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate. There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine.”

Dyche will be assisted by three members of his former Burnley staff: Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Mark Howard. – Guardian