Shamrock Rovers forward Aidomo Emakhu joins Millwall

Shamrock Rovers forward Aidomo Emakhu has joined English Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

A young, promising attacker from the Rovers Academy, the 19-year-old was given his debut for the senior team by Stephen Bradley in May 2021 against Derry City.

Later that summer netted a home-leg winner in the Europa Conference League clash with FC Teuta.

Emakhu followed that up with goals in the Champions League this season against Bulgarian side Ludogorets and in the Europa League against Shkupi.

While he cannot play any fixtures for any Lions side until January 1st, he can train with his new team-mates at Calmont Road in the meantime.