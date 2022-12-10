Morocco make history after stunning Portugal to reach World Cup semi-finals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch as the Morocco team celebrate their World Cup quarter-final win. Photograph: Getty Images

When King Mohammed VI erects separate statues of Bono in Taounate and Casablanca the goalkeeper’s full title, and not a Dublin crooner’s nickname, will be etched below the towering marble.

This unbeatable evening ended with Yassine Bounou’s son, Isaac, kicking the match ball into a netless goal. Father and son, alone on the grass.

The hundred or so remaining fanatics went ballistic, knowing that without Bono there would be no Moroccan odyssey. No giant leap for African mankind. No Arabic families flocking to see these nomadic gladiators escape the defensive chains of Belgium, Spain and now Portugal.

READ MORE

On 82 minutes João Félix let fly from the spot Messi sunk Australia, but Bono’s strong hand tipped the ball over. Morocco were almost in Jannah. Almost home.

The people of Fez, the hat city, must also commission a monument to Youssef En-Nesyri. The gangly striker has now felled the Belgians and Portuguese with thumping goals.

There is a throwaway line to be uttered about conquering former colonial rulers, but this is modern sport, not ancient history. This is Morocco ruling at the Qatar World Cup.

When the total 44,198 crowd were allowed into Al Thumama, everyone bore witness to this red letter day. Jannah. The Arabic for paradise can also means small bird, when spelt Jena, and tonight Doha is a place where thousands of lightheaded souls can flutter about. And breath.

Jannah becomes Al Bayt, the big Bedouin tent outside Al Khor, where these sultans of swing descend next Wednesday for a World Cup semi-final against England or France.

All people, of all creeds, dearly hope that Fifa and the Qatar supreme committee for delivery and legacy can bury the hatchet before December 14th, and figure a smoother way of running this football tournament.

The clue is in the title. Delivery and legacy, one follows the other, and after the latest scenes outside Al Thumama, maybe they can deliver a method of allowing ticket holders into these infamous stadiums before kick-off.

What remains of an already shredded legacy depends upon it.

Speaking of legacy, Cristiano Ronaldo’s is now written. The 37 year-old entered the fray just as Romain Saïss, the Morocco captain tasked to shadow him, was stretchered off with a shredded hamstring.

Watching this latest Moroccan epic, the same thought keeps invading Irish minds: the Republic of Ireland must find a way to qualify for North America 2026. The enduring mood of the nation depends upon it; see the Moroccans bouncing in song.

By half-time everyone was in. But the show had already begun.

Morocco escaped for half-time tea with En-Nesyri’s priceless headed goal in the pocket, compliments of Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who made a pig’s ear of Yahia Attiyat Allah‘s high arcing cross.

Unfortunately, yet again, an off-field mess gave the football a run for its Riyal.

Morocco fans watch their team's win over Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Photograph: Getty Images

The Arab World Cup remains the fractured World Cup as Al Thumama, this giant edifice south of Doha city was only a quarter full 15 minutes before kick-off. That has been the norm at this two-city project but the flow of late arrivals had not materialised 10 minutes into the biggest football match a North African nation has ever known.

The Moroccans did not stay away, they could not get in. Packing the nearby Souq Waqif by lunchtime, arriving from all over the region, along with plane loads from Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakesh, plenty complained of prohibitive black-market ticket prices.

Many walked the few kilometres south as no Metro station serves the area and Ubers are rerouted two kilometres away. And this, a World Cup quarter-final. Eyewitness accounts from outside the ground reported more inefficient match day policing as the solution to avoiding another Euros 2021 final situation at Wembley or this year’s Champions League decider in Stade de France was to lock the gates.

Nobody in, nobody out. Like the other European sides in the last eight, the Portuguese numbered in the low thousands.

By the 25th minute, with the match still scoreless, swathes of empty seats began to be filled by red caped Moroccans and Qataris, in distinctive white thobes. By then, Portugal should have led but Bono palmed Félix’s downward header away for a corner after Bruno Fernandes’ dangerous free kick.

Fernandes should have been yellow carded for smashing into Bono as the little Manchester United midfielder rammed the Sevilla goalkeeper in mid-air.

[ Morocco 1 Portugal 0 - As it Happened . . . ]

But Felix was doing to Morocco what Hakim Ziyech needed to be doing to Portugal, the 23 year old glancing a shot from distance off Jawad El Yamiq’s rear to earn their umpteenth Portugal corner. Saiss refused to bend until he broke.

The occasion needed a puff of Moroccan gold. Ziyech obliged, a lovely back flick completing the triangle with Achraf Hakimi and Azzendine Ounahi to escape a Portuguese cul de sac.

After the En-Nesyri goal, Portugal instinctively swung at the jugular. Of the referee. First Otavio dived beside Hakimi, seeking to enrage the Paris Saint Germain fullback into retaliation with a pinch of his leg. Argentinian official Facundo Tello also saw past a Fernandes hustle, when he also collapsed in the box near Hakimi; the engine in this remarkably disciplined Moroccan machine.

Fernandes did clatter Bono’s crossbar with a snap shot before leading the assault on Tello’s senses during half-time, blocking the official’s exit from the pitch. They demanded justice.

Hakimi kept giving them some, drawing a hack from Pepe for Ziyech to almost coax the ball around the untrustworthy Costa.

The second half was helter-skelter but the Atlas Lions dropped into Walid Regragui’s well honed defensive shape which is magnificently gelled by Sofyan Amrabat.

Seemingly Liverpool bound, Amrabat was the iceberg in the desert that sunk Portugal. An old Portugal of Pepe and Ronaldo, a young Portugal of João Félix, who will come again, after he recovers from the studs of Walid Cheddira.

Two yellow cards in quick succession rules Cheddira out of this tournament. His contribution will not be forgotten.

Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late raid on Costa’s goal will be passed over, his feeble chip giving Portugal one last sabre rattle with shades of Irish misery at L’Estadio Algarve only for the 98th minute cross to clear Ronaldo’s last leap, as the immortal Amrabat did enough to help Pepe’s lunging header breeze wide.

Jannah. Jena. All the same.