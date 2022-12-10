Live World Cup quarter-final - Morocco v Spain

23 mins - Bruno Fernandes attacks a cross which is gathered brilliantly by Yassine Bounou, and then absolutely clatters into him. The rest of the Moroccan players aren’t best impressed but the goalkeeper is up and getting on with it.

20 mins - Ziyech whips in a cross which is cleared. Sofyan Amrabat shows his quality winning it back straight away and feeding it back out to his team’s star man, and his attempted cross is blocked out for a corner. Then cleared out for another. But that comes to nothing.

16 mins - Hakim Ziyech collects the ball in space down the right wing, he steps inside, gets it out of his feet and has a go with that left foot wand of his. But he pulls it wide.

12 mins - Bruno Fernandes whips in another tasty free-kick, this time to the back post where Ruben Neves heads it back to Raphael Guerreiro. His volley is well struck but it’s well blocked and cleared too.

10 mins - Portugal have had 73 per cent of possession so far with Morocco lurking with intent for any sniff of a counter attacking opportunity. Which is exactly as this was expected to play out.

6 mins - What a chance for Morocco. Youssef En-Nesyri skies a free header well over the crossbar from the first corner of the game. Which they’d won after a lightning quick counter-attack.

4 mins - Joao Felix tests the Moroccan goalkeeper with a diving header, getting on the end of a teasing free-kick from the right. The first chance of the game!

GAME ON! Morocco wearing their usual red and green jersey with Portugal in their white away kit. The stadium is half empty with reports of ticket-holding fans being held up outside due to so many ticketless fans trying to get in.

When he’s on the pitch Portugal become a nine-man defensive unit. He doesn’t show for the ball any more, he no longer moves like the Real Madrid Ronaldo, he cannot get across a defender at the front post. He can still leap like a salmon and that’s worth a punt if Portugal go a goal down to Morocco. But only with 15 minutes remaining. — Kevin Kilbane

“Hakim Ziyech is the wizard. Morocco’s World Cup odyssey was always going to come down to his left foot....”

World Cup 2022 knock-out stages: Your complete guide to the fixtures and results https://t.co/s0I0BSWaiv — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) December 5, 2022

TEAM NEWS

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, , Jawad Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiat-Allah, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos.

Goncalo Ramos is up top for Portugal after his hat-trick against Switzerland, leaving Ronaldo to make an imact off the bench. Romain Saiss starts for Morocco despite limping his way through the closing stages of the win over Spain with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Hello and welcome . . . Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench again as Portugal take on Morocco in the first World Cup quarter-final of the weekend. If yesterday is anything to go by - Croatia’s shock shoot-out win over Brazil, the Netherlands’ comeback, and Argentina’s eventual win on penalties - we are set for a busy day! Morocco look to continue their fairytale, a win this afternoon will make them the first Arab or African nation to reach the World Cup semis. Portugal are favourites, but so were Belgium and Spain.

Kick-off is at 3pm Irish time.

We will keep you updated with the latest scores and action as it happens.