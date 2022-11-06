Shamrock Rovers extend title winning margin at summit with victory over UCD

Shamrock Rovers' Sean Hoare battles with Jack Keaney of UCD during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at UCD Bowl, Dublin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Goals in each half from Aaron Greene and Simon Power gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-0 win at UCD as the champions extended their title winning margin at the summit of the Premier Division table to 13 points, one more than last season.

Rovers were ahead on six minutes when Justin Ferizaj nodded the ball into Greene’s path, the striker’s drive giving Kian More in the home goal little chance.

A deflected shot from winger Power sealed victory, Rovers’ 24th of the campaign, on 83 minutes.

Keith Ward scored the only goal of the game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as Dundalk beat Derry City to end the season in third place, level on points with the FAI Cup finalists.

The goal came on nine minutes, midfielder Ward pouncing on a poor clearance from a corner to score with a crisply struck half volley.

The sides were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half following an altercation between Derry midfielder Sadou Diallo and Dundalk defender Robbie McCourt who both saw straight red cards.

St Patrick’s Athletic finished their season with a flourish as a first half blitz saw them beat FAI Cup finalists Shelbourne 4-0 at Richmond Park.

Tim Clancy’s side, who finished fourth, must now hope that Derry beat Shelbourne in the Cup Final if they are to qualify for Europe next summer.

Anto Breslin provided two assists for Eoin Doyle to score in the 14th and 20th minutes to put St Pat’s in control.

Doyle returned the compliment on 38 minutes for left-back Breslin to drill home a third; teenager Ben McCormack completing the rout two minutes from time when punishing a defensive error.

Declan Devine got his first win as Bohemians manager as the club finished a difficult season with a 3-1 victory over Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians’ Tadgh Ryan had to save twice from Aidan Keena before the home side ended the first half strongly to edge in front from an own goal on 45 minutes.

Making his first team debut, 17-year-old goalkeeper Conor Walsh couldn’t gather Kris Twardek’s cross which struck the far post and entered the net off fellow teenager Eanna Clancy, on what was his full league debut.

If that was unfortunate, Sligo could have few complaints when falling further behind four minutes into the second half as Rory Feely rose unchallenged to head home a Jordan Flores free kick.

Bohemians extended their lead further on 61 minutes. Jordan Doherty’s over hit centre was brilliantly turned back across goal at the end line by James McManus for James Clarke to head home.

Keena got Sligo’s consolation goal on 75 minutes, his shot squirming under Ryan to make it 18 for the season for the division’s leading scorer.

Drogheda United got last week’s 6-0 drubbing at Shelbourne out of their system in ending the campaign with a 2-0 home win over relegated Finn Harps.

Midfielder Darragh Markey finished confidently after Darragh Noone’s cross deflected into his path to give Drogheda a fifth minute lead.

Emre Topcu then set up Dayle Rooney to add Drogheda’s second goal with a rising shot to the net in the 91st minute.