Kick-off times confirmed for Ireland’s World Cup games next summer

Katie McCabe celebrates with her Ireland teammates after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland have received three child-friendly kick-off times for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Vera Pauw’s team face co-hosts Australia in Sydney on the opening day July 20th, with a 10am start. Six days later they travel 4,000 kilometres to meet Olympic champions Canada in Perth at 1pm Irish time with the final match in Group B against Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31st, kicking off at 11am back home.

All three games fall mid-week – Thursday, Wednesday and Monday - during summer holidays for primary and secondary schools. They kick-off at 8pm locally as this unique World Cup leaps between two countries, nine cities and four time zones.

Ireland versus Australia is the second match of the group stages and first on Australian soil, starting three hours after the tournament opener between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland, as Fifa endeavour to satisfy broadcasters in North America and Europe.

READ MORE

Defending champions the USA – the largest television market – have secured two 1pm kick-offs local time in New Zealand, against Vietnam and the Netherlands, which fall within east coast of America prime time at 8pm and 5pm on the west coast of America.

Canada also received an afternoon kick-off locally, with a 12.30 start against Nigeria.

The US must top Group E, by fending off the Dutch in a repeat of the 2019 final, to secure a prime time slot for the last 16 stage, which is set for noon in Sydney - 9pm in New York and 6pm in California. The quarter-final also facilities this presumed route for the US before the semi-finals and final revert to prime time Australia and New Zealand, all 8pm kick offs, which is a 10am and 8am starts in Ireland.

Full schedule

Thursday, July 20th (all times Irish)

Australia v Republic of Ireland, Sydney Football stadium, 10am

Wednesday, July 26th

Canada v Republic of Ireland, Perth Oval, 1pm

Monday, July 31st

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, 11am