All you need to know: Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw explained

The Republic of Ireland will be in Pot 3 for Saturday morning's World Cup draw in Auckland. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

When, where, what time?

Saturday morning from 7.30am at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, all streamed live on Fifa’s website and YouTube channel.

The Republic of Ireland are among the 29 qualifiers for the 32-team tournament?

Yes, Vera Pauw’s squad are in Pot 3 with Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

READ MORE

Third seeds, not ideal, what about Pot 1 and 2?

There are some lethal draws and at least one handy number. New Zealand as co-costs are top seeds in Group A and as 22nd ranked team in the world to Ireland’s 24th would suit just fine.

Australia are top seeds in Group B, but they are a powerhouse in women’s soccer, along with the USA, England, Sweden, Germany, France and Spain, who recently beat the US despite an ongoing civil war between the federation and players, who question their governing body’s commitment to the women’s game. Sounds familiar.

Pot 2 also includes Olympic champions Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, and former champions Norway and Japan. Ireland would take any one from Italy, China and South Korea.

Any points of information?

Only two countries from each region can be paired together, so Ireland cannot get, say, England and Holland in their group. The US and Canada are also being kept apart.

What else do we need to know?

Strap in for 64 games, held in two countries at 10 venues across nine cities.

As soon as the draw is done we will know the date of every match and venue. The kick-off times remain up for debate, presumably because the broadcasters in North America (Fox) and Europe want to get a bang for their buck.

Group A has a rugby-feel to it with all matches in New Zealand and the tournament kicking off at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland on July 20th (deep winter), as well as matches in Dunedin, Wellington and Hamilton.

Group C, E and G are also spread across New Zealand, with the other groups using five Australia cities – Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

While the Kiwis start the party, the Aussies end it with the final on August 20th – Ireland versus the USA? – at the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

Don’t worry, both countries know what they are doing. New Zealand hosted the 2011 Rugby World Cup and, strewth, the Aussies were all set to welcome everyone to the 2022 men’s World Cup until Qatar persuaded the Fifa ExCo members to winter in Doha.

Will the Green Army travel?

No need, it’s hardly a secret that a sizeable clump of young Irish people already live Down Under. Multi-match tickets have been on sale since October 6th with single match tickets, costing €12/€13 for adults and €6/7 for kids, go on sale October 25th.

Access the ticket portal here

Worst-case scenario?

Portugal are all but certain to escape the Intercontinental playoffs in February, by beating the winners of Cameroon or Thailand, so they would enter the World Cup as fourth seeds despite being ranked 23rd by Fifa, one place ahead of Ireland. The final three qualifiers come out of that mini-tournament in Auckland and Hamilton, which the Kiwis are also using as a test run for the main event.

The Ireland women, unlike Stephen Kenny’s men landing France and the Netherlands, need a break?

If karma truly exists, Ireland will draw New Zealand, South Korea and Zambia. Also, Australia at home first up might present the chance to do a Stuttgart.

There’s bound to be a Group of Death, right?

England or the US as top seeds, with the Dutch and Portuguese in behind Ireland. No team can defend for 270 minutes and hope to spring an Amber Barrett or a Katie McCabe special.

And finally ...

The official mascot, Tazuni, is a “football loving teenage” ... penguin.

Pot 1: New Zealand, Australia, United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France, Spain.

Pot 2: Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Norway, Japan, Italy, China, South Korea.

Pot 3: Denmark, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Jamaica.

Pot 4: Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Playoff Winner A, Playoff Winner B, Playoff Winner C.