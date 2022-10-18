Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp charged after red card against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp shouts at assistant referee Gary Beswick during the Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been charged with improper behaviour by the English Football Association following his sending off in Sunday’s Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The German was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor in the closing stages of the match at Anfield after shouting angrily at an assistant referee.

Klopp had felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick after a challenge on forward Mohamed Salah by City’s Bernardo Silva.

A statement from the FA read: “Jurgen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday (October 21) to provide a response.”

